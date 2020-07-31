Advanced search

East Devon man stranded abroad raises money by climbing mountain

PUBLISHED: 12:00 02 August 2020

Sam, second from the right, helping Dehorn a rhino. Picture: Sam Leahy.

Sam, second from the right, helping Dehorn a rhino. Picture: Sam Leahy.

Archant

A Branscombe man who has been stranded in South Africa throughout lockdown has decided to make the best out a bad situation, raising money for charity.

Sam Leahy is aiming to raise £500 for the Help for Heroes charity by climbing up the Majuba mountain.

The 25-year-old went to South Africa in February to work with an anti-poaching unit for a couple of months.

But, due to Covid-19 he has been stuck out there since the start of lockdown, enjoying every minute.

Sam has now moved down to KwaZulu-Natal while waiting for the airspace to reopen for a flight back, expected to be in mid-September.

Sam has long been interested in the history of the Zulu and Boer wars in South Africa.

He has in-depth knowledge of all the battles and sites, and the British army’s role throughout, Majuba being a key loss for the British.

He also is keen that the fallen soldiers and burial sites are remembered, and thinks this challenge will raise awareness for armed forces past and present.

Sam, who was a barman at The Fountain Head in Branscombe, said: “To be quite honest, any amount I would be more than happy with, I set the bar at £500. But, any amount towards a worthwhile cause is a plus.

“I have a number of friends who are either currently serving or ex-servicemen.

“And due to the military significance climbing Majuba just seemed to fit.

“It’s a wonderful charity that helps veterans and injured service men and women. Just a great cause really.”

Sam said he thinks the climb will take the best part of a day to reach the top and climb back down but he has been doing a lot of walking and climbing a few hills to prepare.

He added: “I think it is important the men who died on that mountain and in fact all the British soldiers that gave their lives in conflicts throughout Africa and are to a large part forgotten,are remembered.

“Those soldiers went a long way and fought incredibly bravely to just lie in mostly un-identified graves under foreign soil and again largely forgotten about.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sam-leahy21 to donate.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Enjoy Sidmouth’s fringe folk events, but park responsibly’

Irresponsible parking in Sidmouth. Picture: Archant

Middle Bar Singers support ‘special’ Sidmouth (and its bars) during Folk Week

The Middle Bar Singers usually sing in the sea on the Thursday of Folk Festival week. Picture: Middle Bar Singers

Sidholme Hotel put on open market, but local bid still ‘on the table’

A view of the hotel's exterior. Picture: John McGregor

Virtual time for Sidmouth Folk Festival Online

Spooky Men at this year's online Sidmouth Folk Festival Picture: Sidmouth Folk Festival

Eat Out to Help Out: The Sidmouth and Ottery restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Sidmouth and Ottery are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Enjoy Sidmouth’s fringe folk events, but park responsibly’

Irresponsible parking in Sidmouth. Picture: Archant

Middle Bar Singers support ‘special’ Sidmouth (and its bars) during Folk Week

The Middle Bar Singers usually sing in the sea on the Thursday of Folk Festival week. Picture: Middle Bar Singers

Sidholme Hotel put on open market, but local bid still ‘on the table’

A view of the hotel's exterior. Picture: John McGregor

Virtual time for Sidmouth Folk Festival Online

Spooky Men at this year's online Sidmouth Folk Festival Picture: Sidmouth Folk Festival

Eat Out to Help Out: The Sidmouth and Ottery restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Sidmouth and Ottery are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Mutter and Moore claim three wicket hauls in Ottery 2nd XI success

Action from the Ottery St Mary II meeting with Honiton on matchday two of the 2020 Devon Cricket League campaign. Picture; ANDREW SYMONDS

Sidmouth bowls action being ‘taken in’ by an individual dressed in white!

karen, maggie, Phil and Carol observing excellent 'social distancing' during the Sidmouth Bowls Club Sunset Umbrella meeting. Picture: CAROL SMITH

Application made to convert Barclays bank into new home

The Sidmouth branch of Barclays bank. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shs 1434-05-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmouthherald.co.uk

Barrow carries his bat as Sidmouth win well at Exmouth

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

East Devon man stranded abroad raises money by climbing mountain

Sam, second from the right, helping Dehorn a rhino. Picture: Sam Leahy.