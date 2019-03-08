Advanced search

'We need to forward' says East Devon MP as Brexit debate rumbles on

PUBLISHED: 09:13 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:19 06 September 2019

East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire.

East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire.

Archant

East Devon's MP has backed a call for a general election while hitting out at MPs who have moved to block a no-deal Brexit.

Sir Hugo Swire released a statement calling for MPs to deliver on the referendum result after voting against a bill to stop the country leaving without a deal.

The MP said he wants to leave the European Union with a deal but taking no-deal off the table was removing a 'key bargaining chip'.

Sir Hugo said: "Parliament delayed in March, delayed in April and now opposition parties want to delay again for absolutely no clear purpose.

"I want to make it clear once more that I would rather leave the EU with a deal. The terms of the existing withdrawal agreement in its current form are, however, unacceptable to Parliament. MPs have rejected it on three occasions.

"Now, rather than support efforts to find a solution, these MPs want yet another extension and to remove a key bargaining chip in these negotiations.

"The indecision of the last three years and the repeated failure to deliver on the referendum result cannot be allowed to continue.

"At its heart, the British people should expect politicians to respect and deliver on their democratic vote.

"I have consistently voted in Parliament to get us out of the EU, to respect the referendum result - the largest democratic mandate in history - as well as keep all options on the negotiating table.

"The Lib Dems and others have tried to re-run arguments from the referendum campaign over the past three years. When push comes to shove, they couldn't even back our offer of a general election."

MPs will have the chance on Monday (September 9) to vote for an early general election.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was defeated when he called a snap election on Wednesday (September 4).

Sir Hugo said: "Since becoming Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has pledged more investment for our frontline NHS services, more police on our streets to tackle violent crime and more funding for East Devon's schools to ensure every child has an excellent education, regardless of where they live. We want to get Brexit done so we can get our country back on the road to a brighter future.

"We now need to move forward as a country. We need to deliver on Brexit, and we need a general election to get through the current unsustainable impasse."

