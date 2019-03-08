General Election 2019: Claire Wright to launch manifesto

Claire Wright is standing as an Independent Prospective Parlimentary Candidate in the East Devon seat in the 2019 General Elections. Picture: Claire Wright Matthew Davison

Tackling the climate crisis, championing small business and support for police and schools are among the top policies says East Devon's Independent Parliamentary candidate.

Claire Wright will launch her manifesto pledges at an event at The Institute, in Ottery, on Wednesday (November 13) between 7.30pm and 9pm.

The candidate has outlined eight pledges in the document which include health, a new vote on Brexit and supporting younger people and vulnerable people.

On tackling climate change, Councillor Wright said she will work cross party on legal protection for nature, push for stringent fines and press to amend national planning rules to make communities balanced.

She pledges to support headteachers and parents to 'gain a realistic and fair level' of funding for East Devon's education system.

She demanded a reversal in austerity cuts and calls for stricter laws on the quality of rental properties.

For young people she wants to restore student maintenance grants, pursue improvements to mental health services and give 16-year-olds the right to vote.

On Brexit, she said: "The government should offer the people a democratic say on the agreement by way of a confirmatory vote. I would campaign to remain.

"I'm really looking forward to presenting my manifesto pledges and taking your questions afterwards."