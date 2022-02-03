East Devon MP speaks up about a lack of menopause clinics at PMQ's

Services in East Devon for people going through menopause are “not good enough” according to MP Simon Jupp.

The Conservative backbencher brought the issue to the House of Commons at the prime minister’s questions on Wednesday [3 February], saying: “Women in East Devon currently face a 120-mile round trip to get to the nearest specialist menopause clinic. It is not good enough, is it?

“Will my right honourable friend outline what steps the government is taking to improve access to menopause services in Devon and the south-west?”

He noted that an Exmouth constituent, Jinty Sheerin, who works in menopause yoga, has launched a campaign for a dedicated menopause clinic in Devon.

The prime minister thanked Mr Jupp “for raising this very important campaign”, adding: “We are committed to improving menopause care so that all women can have access to the support that they need to manage the symptoms.

“Menopause will be a priority in our women’s health strategy, and we are committed to establishing a UK-wide menopause taskforce.”

In response to Jupp’s statement, the all-parliamentary group on menopause tweeted: “Delighted to hear Simon Jupp raising a question around the need for improved menopause services around East Devon and the south west.

“The need for improved menopause services across the country is a key part of the #MenopauseRevolution we are working to move forward.”