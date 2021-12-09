News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
East Devon MP does not support Covid Plan B measures

Ollie Heptinstall Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 2:48 PM December 9, 2021
The Conservative MP for East Devon, Simon Jupp

The Conservative MP for East Devon, Simon Jupp - Credit: GRW Photography

The Conservative MP for East Devon, Simon Jupp, is opposing the new Covid rules under the Government’s Plan B. 

The rules, announced on Wednesday, December 8, include people being asked to work from home from Monday if possible. 

Face masks will become compulsory in most public places again, as part of new rules to limit the spread of the Omicron variant, and Covid passes will be required for entry into nightclubs and large venues. They can be obtained by having two vaccinations or a negative lateral flow test. 

However, at a press conference on Wednesday, the prime minister said it was not necessary to cancel Christmas parties or nativity plays, so long as the guidance was followed.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Mr Jupp said: “I don’t support Plan B. 

“Vaccine passports are divisive and discriminatory. They do not stop the spread of Covid. Plan B will cost jobs in many sectors, including hospitality. Working from home won’t help our social or economic recovery. 

“I won’t vote for these measures.” 

Newton Abbot’s Anne Marie Morris and the Totnes MP Anthony Mangnall have also criticised Plan B. 

The Conservative MP for Newton Abbot, Anne Marie Morris

The Conservative MP for Newton Abbot, Anne Marie Morris - Credit: Official Parliamentary photo

In a statement Ms Morris said: “There is no evidence that it is necessary. Hospital admissions remain stable despite increased infection rates. The damage to people’s health, particularly mental health, is being ignored. 

“This will likely make people think twice about going to their doctor or hospital for fear of infection, building a new backlog of serious cases that could have been dealt with earlier with better health outcomes.” 

“And the rules themselves are nonsensical! You can’t work together but you can party together! The tragedy is it brings back a sense of fear sucking the joy out of Christmas. 

“We had already seen parties and events cancelled, children’s plays cancelled. This will only get worse. The hospitality sector will miss out on the usual bonanza Christmas brings and helps them through a quiet January.” 

The Conservative MP for Totnes, Anthony Mangnall

The Conservative MP for Totnes, Anthony Mangnall - Credit: Official Parliamentary photo

Totnes Tory Anthony Mangnall also objected to Plan B on Twitter, saying: “Just to be clear – I will not be voting for the new Covid measures. They are completely farcical, unnecessary and impractical.” 

But he added that he would still follow the rules, regardless of how he felt about them. 

