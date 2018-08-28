Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Traders give thoughts on future of town’s high street

PUBLISHED: 12:30 01 January 2019

East Devon MP, Sir Hugo Swire. Picture: Wikimedia.

East Devon MP, Sir Hugo Swire. Picture: Wikimedia.

Archant

Calls for a further conversation to address rising business rates and keep Sidmouth’s high street thriving are among the top priorities of a new survey.

East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire consulted traders following a meeting in May and has revealed more than half of retailers saw their business rates go up this year by an average of 7.4 percent.

In total, 43 traders responded out of 250 to the questionnaire – 17 per cent.

Business rates are a property tax paid by occupants of non-domestic properties, who pay based on a multiplier set by the Government.

A review of rates and tax was called for by 95 per cent, with 32 per cent saying it should be based on turnover rather property value.

Town businesses welcomed news in the latest Autumn Budget which announced it would bring relief to small struggling shops until 2021.

The survey also addressed other key issues in the town such as parking and community life.

● More than 60 per cent agreed a park and ride system would be a good option, run seasonally.

● Nearly 60 per cent voted no for a multi-storey car park on The Ham. Half the respondents voted Knowle as the best location for a large car park.

● First class hotels and independent shops were voted Sidmouth’s most unique selling point.

● Traders also said a reduction in tourism VAT would boost the town - 56 per cent of those applicable said they would be prepared to pass the reduction on to customers.

● The appointment of a Sidmouth Czar was met with a lukewarm response and seen as a waste of money – but 88 per cent said they would support a wider consultation in a Sidmouth survey.

Sir Hugo said: “I shall ensure the Government continues to hear the voices of businesses in Sidmouth and across East Devon.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Pensioners’ ‘sex’ shock at seafront Sidmouth attraction

Quite the exhibition: Sidmouth's glass-fronted exhibition centre

Could you give this old Jack Russell a forever home?

ARC staff with Alfie the jack russell. Ref shs 49 18TI 6354. Picture: Terry Ife

Person who went over top of Sidmouth cliff is rescued and taken to hospital

X marks the spot as SADs entertain in annual pantomime

SADS performance of Treasure Island. Ref shs 01 19TI 7618. Picture: Terry Ife

Record number take the plunge at Sidmouth

Sidmouth Boxing Day swim. Ref shs 52 18TI 7601. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

New Year’s Eve: Revellers discouraged from going to Primrose Hill to see in 2019

Fireworks on Primrose Hill

Heading to Primrose Hill this New Year’s Eve? Here’s some useful info

Tens of thousands were said to have travelled to Primrose Hill to watch the fireworks

Mass brawl in Muswell Hill pub sees ‘glasses thrown, men grappling on the floor and people arming themselves with chairs’

The Mossy Well pub, in Muswell . Picture: Google Maps

Hornsey High Street crash: Woman dies days after being hit by van

Floral tributes honour the woman who died after a collision in Hornsey High Street. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Woman ‘critical’ in hospital after Hornsey High Street van crash

Hornsey's High Street. Picture: Google

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Traders give thoughts on future of town’s high street

East Devon MP, Sir Hugo Swire. Picture: Wikimedia.

Axmouth Challenge races taking place on first Sunday of 2019

Running

‘Brilliant’ bake-off serves up charity treats

Rupert White won first prize in the pies category at the Bake Off competition in Lymebourne and Arcot Community Centre. Ref shs 51 18TI 6974. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Wine Bar – family aims to develop the High Street business

Lisa and Pete Beigan,the new owners of Honiton wine bar. Ref edr 51 18TI 6981. Picture: Terry Ife

A look back at 2018 - what hit the headlines in Sidmouth?

Sheelagh Michelmore and Sir Hugo Swire. Ref shs 02-18TI 6004. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists