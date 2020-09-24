Keep to the rules to avoid further Covid clampdowns, say east Devon’s MPs

East Devon MP Simon Jupp Picture: London Portrait Photographer DAV London Portrait Photographer DAV

This week tough new measures have been introduced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson following a national rise in coronavirus infections.

Tiverton and Honiton MP Neil Parish. Picture AHLF Tiverton and Honiton MP Neil Parish. Picture AHLF

Pubs, restaurants and other hospitality venues have to close by 10pm, the number of people allowed to attend a wedding has been halved and masks are compulsory in more settings.

Working from home is encouraged where possible, indoor sports must keep to the ‘rule of six’, and spectators cannot attend live sporting events.

In terms of the number of cases per 100,000 population, Devon is bottom of the table, and the MP for East Devon, Simon Jupp, wants local residents to help keep the infection rate low.

He said: “It has never been more important to live life as safely as we can to protect our own health and those we love. We must continue to keep cases under control across Devon and it is our personal responsibility to consider our actions, adjust our plans if necessary, and stay focused on the goal in front of us.

“None of us want these restrictions and we must keep up the great work in East Devon so we can banish them to the history books as soon as possible.”

Neil Parish, the MP for Tiverton and Honiton, has a similar view.

He said: “The new measures from Thursday show the Government is concerned about rising infections spreading quickly again. We all know what happened back in March and everyone clearly wants to avoid a second wave, more hospitalisations, deaths and a potential lockdown. We don’t want to see that – and I doubt we can afford it either.

“I want businesses to continue operating in a Covid-secure way, schools to carry on teaching, and people to be out and about exercising and socialising safely, as close to normal as it can possibly be. I do think the measures are proportionate and I urge people to listen to the advice and act on it to avoid more stringent measures down the line.”