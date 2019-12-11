Advanced search

'Unsustainable' Sidford physiotherapy centre to downsize

PUBLISHED: 11:22 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:22 11 December 2019

Sidford's physio centre is set to be downsized. Picture: Google

Sidford's physio centre is set to be downsized. Picture: Google

Archant

An 'unsustainable' physiotherapy centre in Sidford is set to downsize - and partially transform into a flat - after an application received the go-ahead from district planners.

The plans sought to reduce the size of two-storey East Devon Physiotherapy And Sports Injuries Clinic, in Church Street, and transform the remaining space into residential living accommodation.

A design and access statement for the scheme said: "The existing building was a shop and, due to the continual decline in Sidford, was converted into a physiotherapy practice in early 2000.

"The general decline has continued and also as part of the centralising of healthcare provisions, the practice has become unsustainable in its present form, hence the reduction in size."

The plans say the scheme will provide a 'much-needed' dwelling in Sidford while still retaining the business in its current form.

Most Read

Hugh Grant in Sidmouth to canvass for election candidate Claire Wright

Hugh Grant in Sidmouth with independent parliamentary candidate Claire Wright. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2020: headline acts announced

Phil Beer and Steve Knightley, Show of Hands.Picure: Contributed

Skatepark upgrade set for 2020 as town council told planning permission not needed

Designs for the new skatepark in Sidmouth. Picture: Maverick Industries

Christmas illuminations in Ottery to raise funds for charity

Simon and Hazel Harris's house in Ottery. Picture: Dom Boull

Ex-serviceman ‘treated like a fool’ by district council over damp issues

William Carnell with the lino which has come away from the floor because of damp. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Hugh Grant in Sidmouth to canvass for election candidate Claire Wright

Hugh Grant in Sidmouth with independent parliamentary candidate Claire Wright. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2020: headline acts announced

Phil Beer and Steve Knightley, Show of Hands.Picure: Contributed

Skatepark upgrade set for 2020 as town council told planning permission not needed

Designs for the new skatepark in Sidmouth. Picture: Maverick Industries

Christmas illuminations in Ottery to raise funds for charity

Simon and Hazel Harris's house in Ottery. Picture: Dom Boull

Ex-serviceman ‘treated like a fool’ by district council over damp issues

William Carnell with the lino which has come away from the floor because of damp. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Liddle at the double as Sidmouth Warriors U14s see off Dawlish

Sidmouth Warriors Under-14s who were 3-1 winners when they took on Dawlish in an Exeter & District Youth League meeting. Picture: CHRIS ELSOM

Sidmouth Chiefs serve up ‘Lazarus like’ recovery to net first ever win at Bridgwater

Sidmouth Chiefs win at home to Newton Abbot by 32 points to 9. Ref shsp 44 19TI 2758. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Unsustainable’ Sidford physiotherapy centre to downsize

Sidford's physio centre is set to be downsized. Picture: Google

Secret plan to manage impact of no-deal Brexit on Devon

Union and European Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Blackmore and Hembrow star as Ottery Under-14s exact sweet revenge on Exeter Panthers

Ottery St Mary U14s player Jake Blackmore who was the Man of the Match in the Otters win over Exeter Panthers. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists