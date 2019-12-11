'Unsustainable' Sidford physiotherapy centre to downsize

Sidford's physio centre is set to be downsized. Picture: Google Archant

An 'unsustainable' physiotherapy centre in Sidford is set to downsize - and partially transform into a flat - after an application received the go-ahead from district planners.

The plans sought to reduce the size of two-storey East Devon Physiotherapy And Sports Injuries Clinic, in Church Street, and transform the remaining space into residential living accommodation.

A design and access statement for the scheme said: "The existing building was a shop and, due to the continual decline in Sidford, was converted into a physiotherapy practice in early 2000.

"The general decline has continued and also as part of the centralising of healthcare provisions, the practice has become unsustainable in its present form, hence the reduction in size."

The plans say the scheme will provide a 'much-needed' dwelling in Sidford while still retaining the business in its current form.