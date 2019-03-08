Book reviews from East Devon Resident

Archant

Certain books lend themselves to certain seasons, writes Jane Corry. One of my favourites is HE Bates 'The Darling Buds of May' because it puts me in the mood for this lovely month between spring and summer. Below are some suggestions for both fiction and non-fiction. Happy reading!

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Handella by VJ Powers Handella by VJ Powers

HANDELLA : A SYSTEM OF HAND EXERCISES by V.J.Powers. Published by Austin Macauley. £9.99

How many of us have problems with our hands?

I know that mine are stiff after using the keyboard for about six to eight hours a day. This book contains a system of hand exercises for people of all ages and abilities. The author, who is local, also shows how hand reflexology can help. I found it very useful.

How to Raise Successful People by Esther Wojcicki How to Raise Successful People by Esther Wojcicki

HOW TO RAISE SUCCESSFUL PEOPLE by Esther Wojcicki. Published by Hutchinson. £16.99

My first thought when I read this title was that success is not everything in life.

But when I started to read it, I was impressed by the advice on encouraging independence, responsibility and self-motivation for both adults as well as children.

Tips include talking to children as if they are adults; allowing teenagers to find their passions; and listening to your child.

Turning Point by Danielle Steele Turning Point by Danielle Steele

TURNING POINT by Danielle Steel. Published by Macmillan. £7

When four trauma specialists from the same hospital have to deal with a disaster in Paris, their lives are changed for ever.

This international best-selling author is a mistress of fast plots and characters who stay with you long after you've finished the book.

Stress Less, Accomplish More Stress Less, Accomplish More

A real page turner!

STRESS LESS, ACCOMPLISH MORE by Emily Fletcher. Published by Bluebird Books. £8.73

I don't know about you but the 'meditation' word always turns me off.

The Wych Elm by Tana French The Wych Elm by Tana French

I don't have time and my mind keeps wandering. But I have to say that these fifteen minute exercises grabbed me. See what you think!

We could all do with taking some time out from our busy lives.

THE WYCH ELM by Tana French. Published by Viking. £14.99

Dancing the Charleston by Jacqueline Wilson Dancing the Charleston by Jacqueline Wilson

Toby is in his late 20s.

He leads a charmed life until one day, he is brutally attacked.

Unable to work, he seeks refuge in his old home but then discovers an old skull hidden in the garden.

It's connected to a secret from ten years earlier - but is Toby's memory playing tricks on him?

How much can he believe about himself?

This is a book that everyone is talking about.

FOR CHILDREN*

DANCING THE CHARLESTON by Jacqueline Wilson. Published by Doubleday. £9.99

Mona lives with her aunt, a dressmaker to the lady of the house.

But when there's a change of ownership, Mona is suddenly invited to glittering balls and a different kind of life.

She also discovers secrets which she could never have dreamed of.

This amazing children's author has a talent for reaching out to adults as well.

READER RECOMMENDATION

'I would like to recommend 'Rise of the Apostate' by D.R.Hill, a local author.

It is a high fantasy novel, taking you into a new world full of magic and adventure, definitely one not to miss.'

Leonie Motler

If you would like to recommend a book, please email andrew.coley@archant.co.uk