Gallery

Towns continue their colourful tribute to those fighting coronavirus on the front line

Rainbow art by Grace and Lily from Manstone Avenue Picture: Rosanna Rose Archant

Rainbows continue to be used by residents in Sidmouth and Ottery St Mary as a sign of positivity and support for the NHS during the coronavirus lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A frindship rainbow by Lydia Housden, six, from Howarth close Picture: Claire Housden A frindship rainbow by Lydia Housden, six, from Howarth close Picture: Claire Housden

Pictures of rainbows drawn/painted and displayed in windows and doors have been keeping spirits up during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some have created multi-coloured paper chains while others have declared their love for the NHS.

Since appealing to our readers for these colourful messages of support, the Herald has been inundated with photographs.

And we want that to continue.

Seven-year-old Poppy’s rainbow in Manstone Picture: Laura Southcott Seven-year-old Poppy’s rainbow in Manstone Picture: Laura Southcott

So if you feel inspired by the pictures you have seen over the last two weeks and want to create your own, please send your photographs to alex.walton@archant.co.uk and they may appear in a future edition.

Also, we want to see photos and videos of people taking part in the weekly clap. Send them to sidmouth.editorial@archant.co.uk

Rainbow hearts created by Izzie, ten, in Jubilee Gardens Picture: Carol Thomas Rainbow hearts created by Izzie, ten, in Jubilee Gardens Picture: Carol Thomas

A radiant rainbow by Izzy, eight, from Sidford 8 Picture: Debbie Richardson A radiant rainbow by Izzy, eight, from Sidford 8 Picture: Debbie Richardson

A stitched rainbow by Nikita Picture: Alexa Baker A stitched rainbow by Nikita Picture: Alexa Baker

Elana, two, made this rainbow painting Picture: Claire Bright Elana, two, made this rainbow painting Picture: Claire Bright

A big thank you from Fleming Avenue Picture: Alexa Baker A big thank you from Fleming Avenue Picture: Alexa Baker

Lexi-May, three, drew this rainbow in Lawn Vista Picture: Mel Seale Lexi-May, three, drew this rainbow in Lawn Vista Picture: Mel Seale

Kiana-Jade, two, Phoenix, seven, Blaze, five, and Skyler, nine from Newton Poppleford made these posters Picture: Khylea Jones Kiana-Jade, two, Phoenix, seven, Blaze, five, and Skyler, nine from Newton Poppleford made these posters Picture: Khylea Jones

A thankful welcome to NHS and key workers by Grace and Molly from Sidmouth Picture: Jane Clarke A thankful welcome to NHS and key workers by Grace and Molly from Sidmouth Picture: Jane Clarke

A stitched rainbow by Nikita Picture: Alexa Baker A stitched rainbow by Nikita Picture: Alexa Baker

A stitched rainbow by Nikita Picture: Alexa Baker A stitched rainbow by Nikita Picture: Alexa Baker

Rainbows pictures by Rachel, ten and Zoe, six, from Branscombe Picture: Abigail Fuell Rainbows pictures by Rachel, ten and Zoe, six, from Branscombe Picture: Abigail Fuell

Evie, three, with her rainbow creations in Sidford Picture: Sophie Barratt Evie, three, with her rainbow creations in Sidford Picture: Sophie Barratt

Rainbow art by Grace and Lily from Manstone Avenue Picture: Rosanna Rose Rainbow art by Grace and Lily from Manstone Avenue Picture: Rosanna Rose

Jake and Oscar Burston with their dog Luna holding their rainbow, which is displayed at the Sidmourh Rugby Club Picture: Sarah Burston Jake and Oscar Burston with their dog Luna holding their rainbow, which is displayed at the Sidmourh Rugby Club Picture: Sarah Burston