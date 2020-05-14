Advanced search

Towns continue their colourful tribute to those fighting coronavirus on the front line

PUBLISHED: 16:00 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:00 14 May 2020

Rainbow art by Grace and Lily from Manstone Avenue Picture: Rosanna Rose

Rainbow art by Grace and Lily from Manstone Avenue Picture: Rosanna Rose

Rainbows continue to be used by residents in Sidmouth and Ottery St Mary as a sign of positivity and support for the NHS during the coronavirus lockdown.

A frindship rainbow by Lydia Housden, six, from Howarth close Picture: Claire HousdenA frindship rainbow by Lydia Housden, six, from Howarth close Picture: Claire Housden

Pictures of rainbows drawn/painted and displayed in windows and doors have been keeping spirits up during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some have created multi-coloured paper chains while others have declared their love for the NHS.

Since appealing to our readers for these colourful messages of support, the Herald has been inundated with photographs.

And we want that to continue.

Seven-year-old Poppy’s rainbow in Manstone Picture: Laura SouthcottSeven-year-old Poppy’s rainbow in Manstone Picture: Laura Southcott

So if you feel inspired by the pictures you have seen over the last two weeks and want to create your own, please send your photographs to alex.walton@archant.co.uk and they may appear in a future edition.

Also, we want to see photos and videos of people taking part in the weekly clap. Send them to sidmouth.editorial@archant.co.uk

Rainbow hearts created by Izzie, ten, in Jubilee Gardens Picture: Carol ThomasRainbow hearts created by Izzie, ten, in Jubilee Gardens Picture: Carol Thomas

A radiant rainbow by Izzy, eight, from Sidford 8 Picture: Debbie RichardsonA radiant rainbow by Izzy, eight, from Sidford 8 Picture: Debbie Richardson

A stitched rainbow by Nikita Picture: Alexa BakerA stitched rainbow by Nikita Picture: Alexa Baker

Elana, two, made this rainbow painting Picture: Claire BrightElana, two, made this rainbow painting Picture: Claire Bright

A big thank you from Fleming Avenue Picture: Alexa BakerA big thank you from Fleming Avenue Picture: Alexa Baker

Lexi-May, three, drew this rainbow in Lawn Vista Picture: Mel SealeLexi-May, three, drew this rainbow in Lawn Vista Picture: Mel Seale

Kiana-Jade, two, Phoenix, seven, Blaze, five, and Skyler, nine from Newton Poppleford made these posters Picture: Khylea JonesKiana-Jade, two, Phoenix, seven, Blaze, five, and Skyler, nine from Newton Poppleford made these posters Picture: Khylea Jones

A thankful welcome to NHS and key workers by Grace and Molly from Sidmouth Picture: Jane ClarkeA thankful welcome to NHS and key workers by Grace and Molly from Sidmouth Picture: Jane Clarke

Rainbows pictures by Rachel, ten and Zoe, six, from Branscombe Picture: Abigail FuellRainbows pictures by Rachel, ten and Zoe, six, from Branscombe Picture: Abigail Fuell

Evie, three, with her rainbow creations in Sidford Picture: Sophie BarrattEvie, three, with her rainbow creations in Sidford Picture: Sophie Barratt

Rainbow art by Grace and Lily from Manstone Avenue Picture: Rosanna RoseRainbow art by Grace and Lily from Manstone Avenue Picture: Rosanna Rose

Jake and Oscar Burston with their dog Luna holding their rainbow, which is displayed at the Sidmourh Rugby Club Picture: Sarah BurstonJake and Oscar Burston with their dog Luna holding their rainbow, which is displayed at the Sidmourh Rugby Club Picture: Sarah Burston

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Controversial plans for Sidmouth holiday lodges put forward

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Latest Covid-19 death statistics released for Devon and Cornwall

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Ottery’s McDonalds drive-thru plans set to be given go-ahead

Plans for a McDonalds near Daisymount Roundabout in Otter are set for approval. Picture: LDRS

Dog walker witnesses latest East Beach cliff fall in Sidmouth

The cliff fall at East Beach. Picture:Emma Hunter

Sidmouth The Donkey Sanctuary takes big global step

Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Comments have been disabled on this article.

