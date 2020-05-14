Gallery
Towns continue their colourful tribute to those fighting coronavirus on the front line
PUBLISHED: 16:00 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:00 14 May 2020
Daniel Wilkins
Rainbow art by Grace and Lily from Manstone Avenue Picture: Rosanna Rose
Rainbows continue to be used by residents in Sidmouth and Ottery St Mary as a sign of positivity and support for the NHS during the coronavirus lockdown.
A frindship rainbow by Lydia Housden, six, from Howarth close Picture: Claire Housden
Pictures of rainbows drawn/painted and displayed in windows and doors have been keeping spirits up during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Some have created multi-coloured paper chains while others have declared their love for the NHS.
Since appealing to our readers for these colourful messages of support, the Herald has been inundated with photographs.
And we want that to continue.
Seven-year-old Poppy’s rainbow in Manstone Picture: Laura Southcott
So if you feel inspired by the pictures you have seen over the last two weeks and want to create your own, please send your photographs to alex.walton@archant.co.uk and they may appear in a future edition.
Also, we want to see photos and videos of people taking part in the weekly clap. Send them to sidmouth.editorial@archant.co.uk
Rainbow hearts created by Izzie, ten, in Jubilee Gardens Picture: Carol Thomas A radiant rainbow by Izzy, eight, from Sidford 8 Picture: Debbie Richardson A stitched rainbow by Nikita Picture: Alexa Baker Elana, two, made this rainbow painting Picture: Claire Bright A big thank you from Fleming Avenue Picture: Alexa Baker Lexi-May, three, drew this rainbow in Lawn Vista Picture: Mel Seale Kiana-Jade, two, Phoenix, seven, Blaze, five, and Skyler, nine from Newton Poppleford made these posters Picture: Khylea Jones A thankful welcome to NHS and key workers by Grace and Molly from Sidmouth Picture: Jane Clarke A stitched rainbow by Nikita Picture: Alexa Baker A stitched rainbow by Nikita Picture: Alexa Baker Rainbows pictures by Rachel, ten and Zoe, six, from Branscombe Picture: Abigail Fuell Evie, three, with her rainbow creations in Sidford Picture: Sophie Barratt Rainbow art by Grace and Lily from Manstone Avenue Picture: Rosanna Rose Jake and Oscar Burston with their dog Luna holding their rainbow, which is displayed at the Sidmourh Rugby Club Picture: Sarah Burston
