A dose of pet therapy is just the ticket

Pet Therapy volunteers and their dogs Jill Pincock and Lottie, Karen McGilchrist and Archie, Sue Bourhill and Islay have made a number of visits in the Sidmouth area.

People living with cancer, in care homes or staying in hospital have received a special visit from some friendly four legged friends.

Therapy pets Archie, Lottie, Islay and Polly visited a number of places across Sidmouth over the last week to brighten up people's day with their calming presence.

Sidmouth Living with Cancer group were among the groups that were visited by the dogs at their meeting at Lymebourne Community Centre.

The therapy pets also ventured out on their own with their owners.

Jill Pincock and labradoodle Lottie visited Sidmouth Hospital and Ridgeway Residential Home, Sue Bourhill and collie Islay dropped in to Check House, Seaton, and Pat Hague and her colliedoodle Polly stopped by Sidmouth College.

Springador Archie and his owner Karen McGilchrist also paid a visit to see people staying in the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital and Searle House hospice.

Mrs McGilchrist, voluntary area co-ordinator for Pets as Therapy, said: "Thousands of people of all ages benefit every week from the visits provided by our volunteer PAT teams, who visit residential homes, hospitals, hospices, schools, day care centres and prisons.

"Volunteers with just a small amount of spare time each week work with their own pets, to bring joy, comfort and companionship to many individuals who appreciate being able to touch and stroke a friendly animal."

For more information go to petsastherapy.org to organise a visit or become a volunteer.