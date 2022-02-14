New campaign aims to make East Devon a holiday hotspot

A new campaign to turn East Devon into a holiday hotspot is being launched - with the help of district celebrities.

The second phase of a campaign by East Devon District Council (EDDC) will support the recovery of the tourism industry by encouraging people across the UK to make their next break a staycation in the district.

The 'destination' campaign went live today (Monday, February 14), when its claimed UK holiday searches begin to increase from now until the end of February half term.

The new scheme can be accessed via a newly created launched hub (eastdevonly.co.uk) and is designed to attract day and overnight visits to East Devon throughout the season to support the recovery of the visitor economy from Covid-19.

Next week is also one of the key dates in the staycation calendar, and with Valentine’s Day at the helm, EDDC is urging businesses in the region to celebrate their love for the area by posting a favourite image of East Devon on social accounts using #EastDevonly.

The next phase will also introduce three key ambassadors; Michael Caines, Steph Bridge and Clare Mackenny, all of whom will be visiting many #EastDevonly attractions and experiences on offer.

Mr Caines, chef patron at Lympstone Manor and Mickeys Beach Bar and Restaurant, said: “If you’re after fresh, wild and atmospheric breaks – you will find visiting East Devon outside of the summer months a life affirming experience.

"While summer in East Devon is unarguably great, there are many things it can’t offer that the other months can, and unless you’re a dedicated sun worshipper, you might just find it makes for a better time to visit."

This campaign is funded by the Welcome Back European Regional Development Funding and there will also be another phase of the campaign launching in the new year, promoting East Devon as a destination region to attract tourism to this diverse and beautiful part of Devon.

People can get involved in the campaign by following the #EastDevonly group on Facebook.





