Uncover some of Devon’s hidden secrets this summer

Family working together on a treasure trail Treasure Trails

A South West based company may have a potential solution to entertain the family, in a socially distant sort of way this summer.

Adding a spin on a communal walk, the company, Treasure Trails, has produced a number of ‘self-led trails’ that uncover hidden secrets in several locations such as Beer, Lyme Regis, Cockington, Totnes, Exeter and Torquay.

Each trail lasts around two hours, and requires the participants to solve clues on a two-mile circular route. Along the way there are plaques, signs, statues, monuments, engravings or other quirky features to look out for.

The exercise is suitable for groups of around five people so it’s ideal for family ‘bubbles’.

In total, there are 35 Treasure Trails to choose from, each costing £9.99. They can be downloaded from Treasure Trails’ website - www.treasuretrails.co.uk - and printed immediately, or sent in the post.