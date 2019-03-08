East Devon elections 2019: uncontested elections

Top left clockwise: King Alfred Way in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 49 18TI 6523. Picture: Terry Ife; Sidmouth Town Council office. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 1290-21-11AW; Beer beach. Picture: Terry Ife; The Napoli anchor at Branscombe. Ref P1891-07-09AW. Picture: Alex Walton; West Hill sign. Picture: West Hill Parish Council. Archant

Instead of going to the polls on Thursday May 2, here are a list of the town and parish councillors who have been elected unopposed.

Beer Parish Council

Darren L Clinch

Wendy Dodd

Rick Dormor

Mandy Graham

Geoff Pook

Louise Clarissa Vine

Mo Westlake

Trevor Charles Wood

Branscombe Parish Council

John W Bass

Ralph William Cox

William Charles Evans

Antony Charles Fastnedge

Antony J Lambert

Dave Pegler

Christopher Robin Pike

Caroline A Powell

Mark E White

Harpford Parish Council

Chris Burhop

Richard T Lipczynski

Rosemary A Walker

Newton Poppleford Parish Council

Lorna Dalton

Makala Tillotson

Sidmouth Town Council (Primley)

Deirdre Anne Hounsom

Emma Gillian Murdoch

Jeff Turner

Sidmouth Town Council (Sidbury)

John Loudoun

Sidmouth Town Council (West)

Louise Martine Cole

West Hill Parish Council

Jess Bailey

Alison Carr

Alan B Cook

Margaret Jean Hall

Quentin Tailford

Amanda Valerie Townsend

