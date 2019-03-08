East Devon elections 2019: uncontested elections
PUBLISHED: 11:18 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:37 05 April 2019
Instead of going to the polls on Thursday May 2, here are a list of the town and parish councillors who have been elected unopposed.
Beer Parish Council
Darren L Clinch
Wendy Dodd
Rick Dormor
Mandy Graham
Geoff Pook
Louise Clarissa Vine
Mo Westlake
Trevor Charles Wood
Branscombe Parish Council
John W Bass
Ralph William Cox
William Charles Evans
Antony Charles Fastnedge
Antony J Lambert
Dave Pegler
Christopher Robin Pike
Caroline A Powell
Mark E White
Harpford Parish Council
Chris Burhop
Richard T Lipczynski
Rosemary A Walker
Newton Poppleford Parish Council
Lorna Dalton
Makala Tillotson
Sidmouth Town Council (Primley)
Deirdre Anne Hounsom
Emma Gillian Murdoch
Jeff Turner
Sidmouth Town Council (Sidbury)
John Loudoun
Sidmouth Town Council (West)
Louise Martine Cole
West Hill Parish Council
Jess Bailey
Alison Carr
Alan B Cook
Margaret Jean Hall
Quentin Tailford
Amanda Valerie Townsend
