East Devon set for by-election as voters go to the polls

Published: 12:37 PM September 23, 2021

Voters in East Devon will go to the polls today (23rd September) to elect a new representative for East Devon District Council.

The by-election follows the resignation of Liberal Democrat councillor Fabian King in July, who said he was stepping down to focus on his business which had been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The vote will be a three-horse race between Mike Daniel (Labour), Kevin Wraight (Conservatives) and Jamie Kemp (Liberal Democrats).

It will be the second EDDC by-election in recent months. Polls were previously held in May and July this year.

The last elections returned some surprises as Conservative Alasdair Bruce took Feniton, previously held by an Independent, and teenager Jake Bonetta won Honiton St Michael’s. The 19-year old took the seat previously held by the Liberal Democrats to become the first Labour councillor on the district council this century. Since his election formerly Independent councillor Paul Millar (Exmouth Halsdon) joined Labour, giving the party two seats.

With the balance of power finely poised on the council, this by-election takes on a particular significance. As it stands, EDDC is run by a coalition known as the Democratic Alliance, a combination of the East Devon Alliance, Liberal Democrats, Greens, Labour and some, but not all, independents.

Polls opened at 7 am today, Thursday, September 23 and close at 10pm tonight.



