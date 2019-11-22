Advanced search

Elsa's efforts to go great lengths for charity land her fundraiser of the year title

PUBLISHED: 08:00 24 November 2019

Elsa White receives her fundraiser of the year award from The Wave Project's charity ambassadors Victoria Pendleton and Sophie Everard. Picture: Georgia White

An 'inspirational' young fundraiser who went to great lengths to overcome her anxiety and swim 10km for charity has been named its fundraiser of the year.

Elsa White, 12, has been named Fundraiser of the Year by the Wave Project, picture with charity ambassador Victoria Pendelton. Picture: Georgia WhiteElsa White, 12, has been named Fundraiser of the Year by the Wave Project, picture with charity ambassador Victoria Pendelton. Picture: Georgia White

Elsa White was recognised by The Wave Project for her efforts and presented the award by charity ambassadors Victoria Pendleton and Sophie Everard.

The 12-year-old, who sometimes suffers with anxiety, set herself the challenge to swim 100 lengths a week for four weeks, the equivalent of a 10km swim, and raise £200.

She surpassed her target to raise nearly £700 for the charity.

The East Devon schoolgirl has been attending the Wave Project's surf programme since April 2018.

The Wave Project offers 'surf therapy' to help improve users' wellbeing and mental health.

Elsa's mum Georgia said: "We did not expect her name to be read out. She decided to do it on her own initiative to give something back to the charity.

"She was recognised for how brave she had been to get in the pool and overcome obstacles. She was chosen as an inspiration to other young people."

Joe Taylor, CEO for the Wave Project, added: "We had a lot of nominations particularly for that category with some incredible fundraisers.

"She is such a remarkable young woman having overcome what she has. She has done this incredible fundraiser to at 12, swim 10,000 metres."

