Use Easter to get your child vaccinated

Parents in Sidmouth are being urged to use the Easter holidays get their children vaccinated against Covid-19.

The NHS is making the vaccine available for all children aged between five and 11 years old following updated guidance recommending all children would benefit from a non-urgent offer of the jab.

Youngsters aged between five and 11 who are clinically extremely vulnerable have already been vaccinated as they are at higher risk of becoming severely unwell if they catch Covid-19.

There are several ways to book your child a vaccination appointment:

You may receive a letter inviting you to book an appointment using the National Booking System website or by calling 119.

Your GP practice may contact you to book an appointment at a clinic they are holding.

You can proactively book an appointment using the National Booking System website, by calling 119 or you can find a dedicated 5-11 walk in clinic using the Grab a Jab website.

Children who show symptoms of Covid-19, and fall within the not-at-risk group, should wait 12 weeks from the date symptoms started, or the date of the positive test result, whichever was earlier, to have their Covid-19 vaccination.

If a child is at high risk from Covid-19, or lives with someone who has a weakened immune system, they should wait four weeks (28 days) before receiving their Covid-19 vaccine.