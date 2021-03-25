Published: 9:52 AM March 25, 2021

Sidmouth parish church in spring time. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 9911-16-14AW. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmouthherald.co.uk and click on Photo Orders - Credit: Alex Walton

With Coronavirus lockdown restrictions gradually easing, some churches will be open for Easter services across the region.

Here is a list of services taking place across the Sid Valley.



St Giles & St Nicholas, Sidmouth Parish Church (reopening from Sunday, March 28)

Please book in at: sidmouthchurchbookings@gmail.com

- Palm Sunday, 28th March: 8am & 10am & 6pm

- Maundy Thursday, 1st April: 7.30pm

- Good Friday, 2nd April: 11am & 3pm

- Easter Sunday, 4th April: 8am & 10am



All Saints, Sidmouth

Please book in at: www.allsaintssidmouth.org.uk

- Palm Sunday, 4pm

- Good Friday, 10am

- Easter Sunday, 8.30am

St Francis, Woolbrook

- Palm Sunday, 9.30am

- Good Friday, 11am

- Holy Saturday, 8pm

- Easter Sunday, 9.30am



St Giles, Sidbury (reopening from Sun 28th March)

- Palm Sunday, 11am

- Good Friday, 2pm



St Peter’s, Sidford (reopening from Thurs 1st April)

- Maundy Thursday, 2pm

- Easter Sunday, 11am



Salcombe Regis

Please book in at:www.allsaintssidmouth.org.uk

- Palm Sunday, 9.15am

- Good Friday, 3pm

- Easter Sunday, 9.15am