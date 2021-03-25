Sid Valley Easter services
With Coronavirus lockdown restrictions gradually easing, some churches will be open for Easter services across the region.
Here is a list of services taking place across the Sid Valley.
St Giles & St Nicholas, Sidmouth Parish Church (reopening from Sunday, March 28)
Please book in at: sidmouthchurchbookings@gmail.com
- Palm Sunday, 28th March: 8am & 10am & 6pm
- Maundy Thursday, 1st April: 7.30pm
- Good Friday, 2nd April: 11am & 3pm
- Easter Sunday, 4th April: 8am & 10am
All Saints, Sidmouth
Please book in at: www.allsaintssidmouth.org.uk
- Palm Sunday, 4pm
- Good Friday, 10am
- Easter Sunday, 8.30am
St Francis, Woolbrook
- Palm Sunday, 9.30am
- Good Friday, 11am
- Holy Saturday, 8pm
- Easter Sunday, 9.30am
St Giles, Sidbury (reopening from Sun 28th March)
- Palm Sunday, 11am
- Good Friday, 2pm
St Peter’s, Sidford (reopening from Thurs 1st April)
- Maundy Thursday, 2pm
- Easter Sunday, 11am
Salcombe Regis
Please book in at:www.allsaintssidmouth.org.uk
- Palm Sunday, 9.15am
- Good Friday, 3pm
- Easter Sunday, 9.15am