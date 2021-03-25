News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Sid Valley Easter services

Author Picture Icon

Alex Walton

Published: 9:52 AM March 25, 2021   
Sidmouth parish church in spring time

Sidmouth parish church in spring time. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 9911-16-14AW. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmouthherald.co.uk and click on Photo Orders - Credit: Alex Walton

With Coronavirus lockdown restrictions gradually easing, some churches will be open for Easter services across the region.
Here is a list of services taking place across the Sid Valley.

St Giles & St Nicholas, Sidmouth Parish Church (reopening from Sunday, March 28) 
Please book in at: sidmouthchurchbookings@gmail.com
- Palm Sunday, 28th March: 8am & 10am & 6pm
- Maundy Thursday, 1st April: 7.30pm
- Good Friday, 2nd April: 11am & 3pm
- Easter Sunday, 4th April: 8am & 10am

All Saints, Sidmouth
Please book in at: www.allsaintssidmouth.org.uk
- Palm Sunday, 4pm
- Good Friday, 10am
- Easter Sunday, 8.30am

St Francis, Woolbrook
- Palm Sunday, 9.30am
- Good Friday, 11am
- Holy Saturday, 8pm
- Easter Sunday, 9.30am

St Giles, Sidbury (reopening from Sun 28th March)
- Palm Sunday, 11am
- Good Friday, 2pm

St Peter’s, Sidford (reopening from Thurs 1st April)
- Maundy Thursday, 2pm
- Easter Sunday, 11am

Salcombe Regis
Please book in at:www.allsaintssidmouth.org.uk
- Palm Sunday, 9.15am
- Good Friday, 3pm
- Easter Sunday, 9.15am

