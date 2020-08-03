Will it be third time lucky for Sister Act?

Will it be third time lucky for Sister Act?

Forced to cancel its plans to stage the much-loved theatrical production of Sister Act in June, Sidmouth Musical Theatre (SMT) delayed the performance until October.

With such uncertainly relating to matters connected to Covid-19 and indoor theatre, SMT has decided stage the show during the 2021 Easter holiday instead - a mere nine months late!

The SMT committee has taken an optimistic view and is planning a future performance accordingly, even though there is no way of knowing whether rehearsals later this year or performances at Easter will be possible.

If Sister Act goes ahead next Easter, it will be the first musical staged at the Manor Pavilion Theatre for 18 months - since Scrooge – The Musical, in fact. And it will bring a massive and welcome sense of relief to the cast and audiences who are desperate to enjoy live theatre once again.

The great cast of principals and nuns has already been assembled and are likely to resume rehearsals just before Christmas.

The musical has been adapted from 1992 smash-hit film starring Whoopi Goldberg. The story follows the life of the spirited singer Deloris Van Cartier who, after witnessing a murder, is relocated to a convent for her protection. Disguised as a nun she joins the convent’s choir, and transforms it into a major act gaining wanted, and unwanted, attention.

The stage version of the story includes music composed by Alan Menken who, incidentally, also wrote the catchy tunes for Disney’s Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin. Accompanying the score of uplifting songs, will be some amazing dancing and a very funny script.

Nigel Broome, the chairman of Sidmouth Musical Theatre said: “We are desperately hoping that we will be able to entertain our wonderful Sidmouth audiences once again at Easter. Of course, we have to abide by whatever regulations are in place as the safety of our cast, crew and public are of prime concern. People should rest assured however that we will do everything we can to bring this most joyous of shows to the Manor Pavilion Theatre”.

Tickets will go on sale at the theatre as soon as Sidmouth Musical Theatre is reasonably certain that the show can take place. For the latest updates visit www.manorpavilion.com/