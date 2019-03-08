Gallery
Easter treats at The Donkey Sanctuary
PUBLISHED: 13:44 18 April 2019
Alex Walton
`Emma Grattan giving easter eggs to the children for completing the egg hunt at the Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 16 19TI 2583. Picture: Terry Ife
Archant
Youngsters had a whale of a time trotting around The Donkey Sanctuary, taking part in lots of Easter fun.
`Emma Grattan giving easter eggs to the children for completing the egg hunt at the Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 16 19TI 2577. Picture: Terry Ife
The charity held a host of activities throughout the holidays which were enjoyed by the young and old alike.
Guests were invited to help the charity celebrate its golden anniversary and take part in a special Easter egg hunt.
The holiday hunt gave visitors the perfect opportunity to explore the sanctuary and find out more about some of the most iconic donkeys that live at the sanctuary and all have unique characters and stories to tell.
A competition was also held that gave visitors the chance to win a 'VIP Bray and Stay' experience for up to four people, when signing up for the new Dawdle for Donkeys fundraising walk.
Eva and Ella Coan with their easter eggs for completing the egg hunt at the Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 16 19TI 2575. Picture: Terry Ife
All proceeds from the event will help fund the work of The Donkey Sanctuary in the community and around the world.
Caleb and Tayona Bird with their easter eggs for completing the egg hunt at the Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 16 19TI 2569. Picture: Terry Ife Picnic time during the easter fun week at the Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 16 19TI 2566. Picture: Terry Ife Escaping the maze during the easter fun week at the Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 16 19TI 2555. Picture: Terry Ife Hallie and Seth Manchip enjoying themselves during the easter fun week at the Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 16 19TI 2553. Picture: Terry Ife Hallie and Seth Manchip enjoying themselves during the easter fun week at the Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 16 19TI 2551. Picture: Terry Ife Easter fun at the Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 16 19TI 2550. Picture: Terry Ife Easter fun at the Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 16 19TI 2545. Picture: Terry Ife Arthur Fisher in front the Dr Elisabeth Svendsen (founder) plaque during the easter fun week at the Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 16 19TI 2539. Picture: Terry Ife Easter fun at the Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 16 19TI 2535. Picture: Terry Ife Enjoying the easter fun week at the Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 16 19TI 2532. Picture: Terry Ife Easter fun at the Donkey Sanctuary with Lucky the mascot (aka Darcy Roberts), Gemma Rowsell and Sam Watts. Ref shs 16 19TI 2527. Picture: Terry Ife Easter fun at the Donkey Sanctuary with Lucky the mascot (aka Darcy Roberts), Gemma Rowsell and Sam Watts. Ref shs 16 19TI 2525. Picture: Terry Ife Easter fun at the Donkey Sanctuary with Lucky the mascot (aka Darcy Roberts). Ref shs 16 19TI 2523. Picture: Terry Ife Easter fun at the Donkey Sanctuary with Lucky the mascot (aka Darcy Roberts). Ref shs 16 19TI 2521. Picture: Terry Ife Easter fun at the Donkey Sanctuary with Lucky the mascot (aka Darcy Roberts). Ref shs 16 19TI 2509. Picture: Terry Ife Easter fun at the Donkey Sanctuary with Lucky the mascot (aka Darcy Roberts). Ref shs 16 19TI 2507. Picture: Terry Ife Harry and George Watkins enjoying the easter fun week at the Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 16 19TI 2500. Picture: Terry Ife
