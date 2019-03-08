Advanced search

Easter treats at The Donkey Sanctuary

PUBLISHED: 13:44 18 April 2019

`Emma Grattan giving easter eggs to the children for completing the egg hunt at the Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 16 19TI 2583. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Youngsters had a whale of a time trotting around The Donkey Sanctuary, taking part in lots of Easter fun.

The charity held a host of activities throughout the holidays which were enjoyed by the young and old alike.

Guests were invited to help the charity celebrate its golden anniversary and take part in a special Easter egg hunt.

The holiday hunt gave visitors the perfect opportunity to explore the sanctuary and find out more about some of the most iconic donkeys that live at the sanctuary and all have unique characters and stories to tell.

A competition was also held that gave visitors the chance to win a 'VIP Bray and Stay' experience for up to four people, when signing up for the new Dawdle for Donkeys fundraising walk.

All proceeds from the event will help fund the work of The Donkey Sanctuary in the community and around the world.

