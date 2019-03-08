Gallery

Easter treats at The Donkey Sanctuary

`Emma Grattan giving easter eggs to the children for completing the egg hunt at the Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 16 19TI 2583. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Youngsters had a whale of a time trotting around The Donkey Sanctuary, taking part in lots of Easter fun.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

`Emma Grattan giving easter eggs to the children for completing the egg hunt at the Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 16 19TI 2577. Picture: Terry Ife `Emma Grattan giving easter eggs to the children for completing the egg hunt at the Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 16 19TI 2577. Picture: Terry Ife

The charity held a host of activities throughout the holidays which were enjoyed by the young and old alike.

Guests were invited to help the charity celebrate its golden anniversary and take part in a special Easter egg hunt.

The holiday hunt gave visitors the perfect opportunity to explore the sanctuary and find out more about some of the most iconic donkeys that live at the sanctuary and all have unique characters and stories to tell.

A competition was also held that gave visitors the chance to win a 'VIP Bray and Stay' experience for up to four people, when signing up for the new Dawdle for Donkeys fundraising walk.

Eva and Ella Coan with their easter eggs for completing the egg hunt at the Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 16 19TI 2575. Picture: Terry Ife Eva and Ella Coan with their easter eggs for completing the egg hunt at the Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 16 19TI 2575. Picture: Terry Ife

All proceeds from the event will help fund the work of The Donkey Sanctuary in the community and around the world.

Caleb and Tayona Bird with their easter eggs for completing the egg hunt at the Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 16 19TI 2569. Picture: Terry Ife Caleb and Tayona Bird with their easter eggs for completing the egg hunt at the Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 16 19TI 2569. Picture: Terry Ife

Picnic time during the easter fun week at the Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 16 19TI 2566. Picture: Terry Ife Picnic time during the easter fun week at the Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 16 19TI 2566. Picture: Terry Ife

Escaping the maze during the easter fun week at the Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 16 19TI 2555. Picture: Terry Ife Escaping the maze during the easter fun week at the Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 16 19TI 2555. Picture: Terry Ife

Hallie and Seth Manchip enjoying themselves during the easter fun week at the Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 16 19TI 2553. Picture: Terry Ife Hallie and Seth Manchip enjoying themselves during the easter fun week at the Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 16 19TI 2553. Picture: Terry Ife

Hallie and Seth Manchip enjoying themselves during the easter fun week at the Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 16 19TI 2551. Picture: Terry Ife Hallie and Seth Manchip enjoying themselves during the easter fun week at the Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 16 19TI 2551. Picture: Terry Ife

Easter fun at the Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 16 19TI 2550. Picture: Terry Ife Easter fun at the Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 16 19TI 2550. Picture: Terry Ife

Easter fun at the Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 16 19TI 2545. Picture: Terry Ife Easter fun at the Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 16 19TI 2545. Picture: Terry Ife

Arthur Fisher in front the Dr Elisabeth Svendsen (founder) plaque during the easter fun week at the Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 16 19TI 2539. Picture: Terry Ife Arthur Fisher in front the Dr Elisabeth Svendsen (founder) plaque during the easter fun week at the Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 16 19TI 2539. Picture: Terry Ife

Easter fun at the Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 16 19TI 2535. Picture: Terry Ife Easter fun at the Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 16 19TI 2535. Picture: Terry Ife

Enjoying the easter fun week at the Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 16 19TI 2532. Picture: Terry Ife Enjoying the easter fun week at the Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 16 19TI 2532. Picture: Terry Ife

Easter fun at the Donkey Sanctuary with Lucky the mascot (aka Darcy Roberts), Gemma Rowsell and Sam Watts. Ref shs 16 19TI 2527. Picture: Terry Ife Easter fun at the Donkey Sanctuary with Lucky the mascot (aka Darcy Roberts), Gemma Rowsell and Sam Watts. Ref shs 16 19TI 2527. Picture: Terry Ife

Easter fun at the Donkey Sanctuary with Lucky the mascot (aka Darcy Roberts), Gemma Rowsell and Sam Watts. Ref shs 16 19TI 2525. Picture: Terry Ife Easter fun at the Donkey Sanctuary with Lucky the mascot (aka Darcy Roberts), Gemma Rowsell and Sam Watts. Ref shs 16 19TI 2525. Picture: Terry Ife

Easter fun at the Donkey Sanctuary with Lucky the mascot (aka Darcy Roberts). Ref shs 16 19TI 2523. Picture: Terry Ife Easter fun at the Donkey Sanctuary with Lucky the mascot (aka Darcy Roberts). Ref shs 16 19TI 2523. Picture: Terry Ife

Easter fun at the Donkey Sanctuary with Lucky the mascot (aka Darcy Roberts). Ref shs 16 19TI 2521. Picture: Terry Ife Easter fun at the Donkey Sanctuary with Lucky the mascot (aka Darcy Roberts). Ref shs 16 19TI 2521. Picture: Terry Ife

Easter fun at the Donkey Sanctuary with Lucky the mascot (aka Darcy Roberts). Ref shs 16 19TI 2509. Picture: Terry Ife Easter fun at the Donkey Sanctuary with Lucky the mascot (aka Darcy Roberts). Ref shs 16 19TI 2509. Picture: Terry Ife

Easter fun at the Donkey Sanctuary with Lucky the mascot (aka Darcy Roberts). Ref shs 16 19TI 2507. Picture: Terry Ife Easter fun at the Donkey Sanctuary with Lucky the mascot (aka Darcy Roberts). Ref shs 16 19TI 2507. Picture: Terry Ife