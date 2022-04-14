Easter visitors warned over countryside dog walking
Easter visitors to the south west’s countryside are being urged to keep their dogs under control in order to protect new-born lambs in the region’s fields.
The plea has been made by NFU Mutual – the rural insurer – which estimates that farm animals worth £228,000 were killed or injured by out-of-control dogs in 2021.
NFU Mutual said it is worried that grown-up ‘pandemic puppies’ could cause greater damage this Easter if let off the lead in the countryside.
NFU Mutual has issued the following advice this Easter:
- Always keep dogs on the lead when walking in rural areas where livestock are kept - but let go of the lead if chased by cattle.
- Recognise that even small dogs can cause the distress, injury and death of farm animals
- Report attacks by dogs to the police or local farmers
- Don’t let dogs loose unsupervised in gardens near livestock fields – many attacks are caused by dogs that escape and attack sheep grazing nearby