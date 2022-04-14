News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Easter visitors warned over countryside dog walking

person

Dan Wilkins

Published: 9:55 AM April 14, 2022
Sheep are at higher risk of attack this Easter - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Easter visitors to the south west’s countryside are being urged to keep their dogs under control in order to protect new-born lambs in the region’s fields. 

The plea has been made by NFU Mutual – the rural insurer – which estimates that farm animals worth £228,000 were killed or injured by out-of-control dogs in 2021. 

NFU Mutual said it is worried that grown-up ‘pandemic puppies’ could cause greater damage this Easter if let off the lead in the countryside. 

NFU Mutual has issued the following advice this Easter: 

  • Always keep dogs on the lead when walking in rural areas where livestock are kept - but let go of the lead if chased by cattle. 
  • Recognise that even small dogs can cause the distress, injury and death of farm animals 
  • Report attacks by dogs to the police or local farmers 
  • Don’t let dogs loose unsupervised in gardens near livestock fields – many attacks are caused by dogs that escape and attack sheep grazing nearby 
Devon

