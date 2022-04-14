Easter visitors warned over countryside dog walking

Sheep are at higher risk of attack this Easter - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Easter visitors to the south west’s countryside are being urged to keep their dogs under control in order to protect new-born lambs in the region’s fields.

The plea has been made by NFU Mutual – the rural insurer – which estimates that farm animals worth £228,000 were killed or injured by out-of-control dogs in 2021.

NFU Mutual said it is worried that grown-up ‘pandemic puppies’ could cause greater damage this Easter if let off the lead in the countryside.

NFU Mutual has issued the following advice this Easter: