Eat Out to Help Out: The Sidmouth and Ottery restaurants signed up for food discount scheme
PUBLISHED: 12:00 01 August 2020
Archant
Restaurants in Sidmouth and Ottery are signing up for the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme.
The scheme allows people eating out at restaurants to enjoy a 50 per cent discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks and will run every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from August 3 to 31.
There are no vouchers, no minimum spend, and it can be used at the same time as other offers and discounts.
The discount is automatically available at participating restaurants, who then claim a reimbursement from the Government, which is limited to a maximum of £10 discount per diner.
The Government has also produced a look-up tool of restaurants registered for the scheme which can be found here.
Sidmouth
The Bagel Shop
Becketts Coffee House
The Belmont Hotel
Blues Wine Bar
The Bowd Inn
Café 1809
The Chattery
The Cinnamon Tree
The Courtyard Sidmouth ltd
The Dairy Shop
Dukes
The Filling Station
Fort Restaurant and Cafe Sidmouth
Hotel Elizabeth
Jurassic Coast Coffee Ltd t/a Costa Coffee Sidmouth
Kings Garden Centre
Kingswood & Devoran Hotel
The Loft
The Marine
Mocha Restaurant
Milson’s Point
Neil’s Restaurant
The Pea Green Boat
Red Lion Inn
Rising Sun
The Royal York & Faulkner Hotel
The Salty Monk
Sarah Jane’s Café
Woodlands Hotel
The Victoria Hotel
The Volunteer inn
Ottery
The Lamb and Flag
Greyhound Country Inn
Golden Lion Inn
Hare & Hounds
Otter Garden Centre
Tumbling Weir Hotel
If you’re a restaurant taking part in the scheme but are not featured on the list, get in touch at sidmouth.editorial@archant.co.uk.
