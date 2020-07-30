Advanced search

Eat Out to Help Out: The Sidmouth and Ottery restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

PUBLISHED: 12:00 01 August 2020

Restaurants in Sidmouth and Ottery are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Restaurants in Sidmouth and Ottery are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Restaurants in Sidmouth and Ottery are signing up for the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

The scheme allows people eating out at restaurants to enjoy a 50 per cent discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks and will run every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from August 3 to 31.

There are no vouchers, no minimum spend, and it can be used at the same time as other offers and discounts.

The discount is automatically available at participating restaurants, who then claim a reimbursement from the Government, which is limited to a maximum of £10 discount per diner.

The Government has also produced a look-up tool of restaurants registered for the scheme which can be found here.

Sidmouth

The Bagel Shop

Becketts Coffee House

The Belmont Hotel

Blues Wine Bar

The Bowd Inn

Café 1809

The Chattery

The Cinnamon Tree

The Courtyard Sidmouth ltd

The Dairy Shop

Dukes

The Filling Station

Fort Restaurant and Cafe Sidmouth

Hotel Elizabeth

Jurassic Coast Coffee Ltd t/a Costa Coffee Sidmouth

Kings Garden Centre

Kingswood & Devoran Hotel

The Loft

The Marine

Mocha Restaurant

Milson’s Point

Neil’s Restaurant

The Pea Green Boat

Red Lion Inn

Rising Sun

The Royal York & Faulkner Hotel

The Salty Monk

Sarah Jane’s Café

Woodlands Hotel

The Victoria Hotel

The Volunteer inn

Ottery

The Lamb and Flag

Greyhound Country Inn

Golden Lion Inn

Hare & Hounds

Otter Garden Centre

Tumbling Weir Hotel

If you’re a restaurant taking part in the scheme but are not featured on the list, get in touch at sidmouth.editorial@archant.co.uk.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

