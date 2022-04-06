News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Triple awards success for Sidmouth-based Ebb Tides Seaweeds

Philippa Davies

Published: 9:27 AM April 6, 2022
Will Hammond, Tracy Judge andJohn Hammond at the Exeter Living Awards

Will Hammond, Tracy Judge andJohn Hammond at the Exeter Living Awards - Credit: Ebb Tides Seaweed

Sidmouth-based Ebb Tides Seaweeds has started the year in style, with two Taste of the West awards and another from Exeter Living magazine. 

The seaweed-based Danger Point beer and Seaweed Salt won Golds in Taste of the West’s latest phase of awards. Ebb Tides also won the Sustainability category of the Exeter Living awards. 

The Gold award winning products, Seaweed Salt and Danger Point beer

The Gold award winning products, Seaweed Salt and Danger Point beer - Credit: Ebb Tides Seaweed

The beer uses Dulse seaweed, hand-harvested from the area known as Danger Point between Sidmouth and Budleigh Salterton. The founder of Ebb Tides, Tony Coulson, developed the beer in collaboration with the Many Hands brewery at Dunkeswell. 

John Hammond, co-owner of Ebb Tides and owner of Sidmouth Gin and The Dairy Shop said: “We are really excited about this year and what the company can achieve. 

“Our seaweeds are being used by Rockfish, Sharpham Cheese and West Country Dim Sum, as well as the shop seasoning in retail outlets. 

“Our cosmetics range has gone down very well, and we have several very exciting new projects that are in progress for this year.” 


