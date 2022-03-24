New exhibition demonstrates positive power of social media

Ottery artist, Lisa Parkyn, is collaborating with North Devon sculptor, Eilean Eland, in a joint exhibition called ECHOES running at The Malthouse Gallery at the Lyme Regis Town Mill from March 26 until April 7.



Previously unknown to each other, Lisa and Eilean made contact through social media, identifying sometimes unexpected ‘echoes’ in their art practices.



Lisa’s new work celebrates colour and focuses on the brighter side of life. Her paintings include elements of flowers, landscape and figures and have a dreamlike quality of abstraction that allows the viewer their own interpretation of each piece. www.lisaparkyn.com



Eilean’s sculptural female figures are statements celebrating the powers, strengths and emotional contexts of womanhood. There are so many images of women that have been produced by men from an objective, frequently sexualised standpoint, and as a woman, Eilean, who lives by the coast in North Devon, wants to make her work grounded in the internal subjective experience of being a woman. She lives in her inspiration! www.elandart.co.uk



Lisa said: “The experience of creating a joint exhibition demonstrates the positive power of reaching out in challenging times to connect with inspiring individuals. Social media can be misunderstood, or get bad press, but for Eilean and me it has enabled a liberating and rewarding way forward.”