News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

New exhibition demonstrates positive power of social media

Author Picture Icon

Alex Walton

Published: 6:00 PM March 24, 2022
Artists Lisa Parkyn and Eilean Eland will jointly host an exhibition this month

Artists Lisa Parkyn and Eilean Eland will jointly host an exhibition this month - Credit: Contributed

Ottery artist, Lisa Parkyn, is collaborating with North Devon sculptor, Eilean Eland, in a joint exhibition called ECHOES running at The Malthouse Gallery at the Lyme Regis Town Mill from March 26 until April 7.

Previously unknown to each other, Lisa and Eilean made contact through social media, identifying sometimes unexpected ‘echoes’ in their art practices.

Lisa’s new work celebrates colour and focuses on the brighter side of life. Her paintings include elements of flowers, landscape and figures and have a dreamlike quality of abstraction that allows the viewer their own interpretation of each piece. www.lisaparkyn.com

Eilean’s sculptural female figures are statements celebrating the powers, strengths and emotional contexts of womanhood. There are so many images of women that have been produced by men from an objective, frequently sexualised standpoint, and as a woman, Eilean, who lives by the coast in North Devon, wants to make her work grounded in the internal subjective experience of being a woman. She lives in her inspiration! www.elandart.co.uk

Lisa said: “The experience of creating a joint exhibition demonstrates the positive power of reaching out in challenging times to connect with inspiring individuals. Social media can be misunderstood, or get bad press, but for Eilean and me it has enabled a liberating and rewarding way forward.”

Ottery St Mary News

Don't Miss

House prices have risen 86% above inflation since 2000

Opinion

More properties appear to be coming onto the market in Sidmouth

Mike Dibble

person
Graham Trude with the new protective sheeting at Sidmouth Bowling Club

Graham finds 'pitch perfect' solution to lawn pest damage at bowling green

Philippa Davies

person
The Old Toll house in the 1870s or 1880s

Sidmouth's Grade II listed council home: the history of the Old Toll House

Philippa Davies and Nigel Hyman

Logo Icon
4 bedroom house for sale in Sidmouth town centre

Property of the Week: Heydons House, Sidmouth

Kirsty Woodgate

person