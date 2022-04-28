Cut your living costs and help the planet: sustainable ways to save money

With the climate crisis and the cost of living crisis making regular headlines, it is easy to feel that we are at the mercy of circumstances beyond our control.

But in fact there are ways to reduce your living costs and benefit the environment at the same time.

For example, food prices have soared in recent months. But in the Sidmouth area, surplus food from supermarkets can be obtained free of charge from the SAVE food hub. Its volunteers collect perfectly good, end-of-date produce from shops in east Devon and give it out free at collection points in Sidmouth, Seaton, Axminster, Axmouth and Colyton. Not only does this save people money and reduce food waste, it also means the energy, labour, transport and packaging involved in getting the items on to the shelves has not been in vain.

The food is given out at Sidmouth’s Dissenters Chapel between 8.15 and 8.45am on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. On Mondays and Fridays the pick-up location varies, and will be shared via the SAVE food hub Sidmouth WhatsApp group. For details of the collection sites in other towns, visit the SAVE Food Hub website.

Another way of saving money is by using ‘refill shops’ where you take your own containers along and buy as much or as little as you need. Sidmouth has two: Fillfull in Fore Street, and Sidmouth Unwrapped in New Street. They sell a wide range of kitchen staples including pasta, beans, spices, oils, vinegars, tea and coffee, along with toiletries and household cleaning products. By shopping in this way you are not only cutting costs and reducing waste – you're also helping the environment. The shops source many of their products from local suppliers, the items they sell are eco-friendly and ethical, and they do not use plastic packaging.

Fairtrade and sustainability campaigner Deirdre Hounsom - Credit: Archant

Deirdre Hounsom from Sidmouth’s Fairtrade Steering Group, which also promotes sustainable living, said: “I love using the refill shops in Sidmouth. I save and recycle all my shampoo and shower containers as well as refilling my liquid detergent and fabric conditioner containers. You can also get refills for some items at Ganesha.

“I also try whenever possible to buy loose grains, cereals and rice etc and then decant them into glass storage jars which are lined up along my kitchen counter. They look attractive and are also made from recycled glass.”

Two 'fixers' at the Sidmouth Repair Cafe - Credit: Sidmouth Repair Cafe

Repair cafes are another way of reducing waste and saving the cost of buying new items. Broken or damaged computers, bicycles, clothing and textiles, toys, garden tools and household appliances can often be repaired by a skilled fixer, instead of going to landfill- and it’s free of charge. Sidmouth’s Repair Café is held on the last Saturday of every month at the Manstone Youth Centre from 10am until 1pm; the next is on Saturday, April 30.

'Fixers' at work at Sidmouth Repair Cafe - Credit: Sidmouth Repair Cafe

As well as giving people’s valued possessions a new lease of life, repair cafés provide social contact and teach people how to ‘make do and mend’ for themselves. Jeremy Woodward from Sidmouth Repair Café said: “It's very much about folk coming together and sharing skills and helping each other out; and in these trying times, this real community engagement is so valuable.”

Meanwhile in Ottery, low-cost furniture and other household and garden items are available from the community re-use centre RIO. It also sells toys, books and DVDs. It is a not-for-profit organisation that accepts donations of used items and sells them on at affordable prices to prevent them going into landfill. All proceeds go back into the community.

RIO, based at Station Yard, was originally called Recycling In Ottery, but now prefers the term ‘re-use’. It is run by a small team of part-time employees helped by volunteers, and is based on the principle of the ‘circular economy’, which aims to keep items in circulation by re-using or re-purposing them instead of throwing them away and buying new replacements.