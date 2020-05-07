Advanced search

EDDC set for £1.5million Government funding boost

PUBLISHED: 07:00 09 May 2020

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

East Devon District Council (EDDC) will receive a share of an extra £1.6billion in funding to make sure it can continue to support the community.

EDDC will get £1.5million in two tranches from the government – £46,176 followed by a second instalment of £1.4million.

The additional support will mean EDDC can continue to provide essential services while also providing help to people impacted by the coronavirus.

District council leader Ben Ingham said: “Whilst the grant is very welcome, it is just one piece of the jigsaw in adapting the council to the much changed financial circumstances and we are now assessing the matter and will be debating how we respond to these changed circumstances.”

Since the district council launched the Coronavirus Community Support Hub on March 30, it has contacted £72,000 households with details of services it can provide, and staff handle 50 calls a day.

EDDC has paid £35million in business grants to nearly £3,000 East Devon companies.

East Devon MP Simon Jupp welcomed the funding for boost for EDDC, as well as Devon County Council and Exeter City Council.

He said: “Our councils are doing a brilliant job in difficult circumstances and I warmly welcome the extra £40m funding to help support essential services across East Devon.

“I’m working closely with our councils to support their efforts to tackle the challenges they face and plan ahead for the future for the benefit of all our communities.”

Communities and Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick added: “Councils are playing a central role in our national fight against coronavirus and the government continues to back them at this challenging time.

“That’s why I announced an extra £3.2billion of support for councils to help them to continue their extraordinary efforts.

“I’m setting out how the latest £1.6billion of this will be allocated to councils in the fairest way possible, recognising the latest and best assessment of the pressures they face.

“We are backing local district councils, and a clear majority will receive at least £1million in additional funding.”

