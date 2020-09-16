£40k package of support for East Devon businesses

East Devon District Council is offering a business support package. Picture: East Devon District Council Archant

To help businesses in East Devon at this challenging time, East Devon District Council is funding a £40,000 package of business support.

The support programmes, delivered by Honiton-based Cosmic and Business Information Point, will include packages of training, advice and direct consultancy.

This is specific, tailored support for East Devon businesses over and above any other regional support. The programme will offer guidance on how to adapt and thrive at this time.

The programme will be shaped by the businesses that engage and will be wrapped around their requirements, with a flexible offering of training, advice and consultancy, on a broad range of topics.

The Adapt and Thrive programme aims to work with businesses of all shapes and sizes, from the largest businesses to start-ups and established SMEs.

Training and advice could cover aspects such as financial management and business strategies; adapting to change; managing staff culture; agile project management; marketing tactics; or adopting new digital solutions and processes.

Upcoming training sessions can soon be booked by any eligible business based in East Devon.

There will also be a four-part start-up business programme for budding entrepreneurs starting soon.

Councillor Paul Hayward, East Devon District Council’s deputy leader and portfolio holder for economy and assets, said: “At a time when businesses, large and small, are struggling with ever-changing economic uncertainty, and the constantly shifting sands of consumer behaviour, it is essential that commercial organisations adapt to allow them to thrive in a completely different marketplace.

“Communication will be the key, and East Devon District Council is adapting its social media output to ensure that we reach as many businesses as possible to spread the message that we are here to help you - now, and in the future.

“Together, we’ll make East Devon the natural home for small business.”

Anyone interested in registering for support wanting an initial consultation should complete an enquiry form or visit the website for more information.

