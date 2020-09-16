Advanced search

£40k package of support for East Devon businesses

PUBLISHED: 17:00 16 September 2020

East Devon District Council is offering a business support package. Picture: East Devon District Council

East Devon District Council is offering a business support package. Picture: East Devon District Council

Archant

To help businesses in East Devon at this challenging time, East Devon District Council is funding a £40,000 package of business support.

The support programmes, delivered by Honiton-based Cosmic and Business Information Point, will include packages of training, advice and direct consultancy.

This is specific, tailored support for East Devon businesses over and above any other regional support. The programme will offer guidance on how to adapt and thrive at this time.

The programme will be shaped by the businesses that engage and will be wrapped around their requirements, with a flexible offering of training, advice and consultancy, on a broad range of topics.

The Adapt and Thrive programme aims to work with businesses of all shapes and sizes, from the largest businesses to start-ups and established SMEs.

Training and advice could cover aspects such as financial management and business strategies; adapting to change; managing staff culture; agile project management; marketing tactics; or adopting new digital solutions and processes.

Upcoming training sessions can soon be booked by any eligible business based in East Devon.

There will also be a four-part start-up business programme for budding entrepreneurs starting soon.

Councillor Paul Hayward, East Devon District Council’s deputy leader and portfolio holder for economy and assets, said: “At a time when businesses, large and small, are struggling with ever-changing economic uncertainty, and the constantly shifting sands of consumer behaviour, it is essential that commercial organisations adapt to allow them to thrive in a completely different marketplace.

“Communication will be the key, and East Devon District Council is adapting its social media output to ensure that we reach as many businesses as possible to spread the message that we are here to help you - now, and in the future.

“Together, we’ll make East Devon the natural home for small business.”

Anyone interested in registering for support wanting an initial consultation should complete an enquiry form or visit the website for more information.

For the latest news in East Devon, follow @exmouthjournal @sidmouthherald and @midweekherald.

If you have a story email the Exmouth Journal, Sidmouth Herald or Midweek Herald

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Spate of burglaries, including one at Newton Poppleford, prompts warnings

Stock Image Police Jacket Sign. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

New community café aims to offer a break from coronavirus misery

Andie Milne (pictured) and Brian Griffin are behind The Sidmouth Oasis, at the Dissenters’ Hall, in Sidmouth, Picture: Andie Milne/Simon Horn

Visit Sidmouth: New website to boost town launched

Visit Sidmouth logo. Picture: Sidmouth Town Council

Beer restaurant ‘learns lesson’ after second raid

UK Border Agency.

Creative father and son exhibit stunning images in Seaton

A bold picture of a Puffin created by Mark Taylor Hutchinson Picture: Mark Taylor Hutchinson

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Spate of burglaries, including one at Newton Poppleford, prompts warnings

Stock Image Police Jacket Sign. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

New community café aims to offer a break from coronavirus misery

Andie Milne (pictured) and Brian Griffin are behind The Sidmouth Oasis, at the Dissenters’ Hall, in Sidmouth, Picture: Andie Milne/Simon Horn

Visit Sidmouth: New website to boost town launched

Visit Sidmouth logo. Picture: Sidmouth Town Council

Beer restaurant ‘learns lesson’ after second raid

UK Border Agency.

Creative father and son exhibit stunning images in Seaton

A bold picture of a Puffin created by Mark Taylor Hutchinson Picture: Mark Taylor Hutchinson

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

WATCH: Sidmouth Town Rugby Football Club in training

Rugby ball.

£40k package of support for East Devon businesses

East Devon District Council is offering a business support package. Picture: East Devon District Council

Sidmouth school uniform bank ‘helps children far and wide’

Andie Milne (pictured) and Brian Griffin are behind The Sidmouth Oasis, at the Dissenters’ Hall, in Sidmouth, Picture: Andie Milne/Simon Horn

Get your home ready for winter: the importance of boiler servicing

'The last thing you want is your boiler breaking down in the middle of winter.' Picture: Getty Images

It’s all White on the night as Diamond sparkles in superb Sidmouth Town comeback

Sidmouth Town Football Club ahead of the 2020/21 South West Peninsula League Premier East campaign. Picture: STFC