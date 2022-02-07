East Devon Council launch review into conduct of councillors

East Devon District Council (EDDC) is asking residents for their views on the Councillor's Code of Conduct.

Residents have until 5pm on Monday 14 March 2022 to share their thoughts and help shape the new draft document, before EDDC makes any final decisions.

By law, EDDC must have a councillors’ code of conduct that is consistent with the seven principles of public life and governs the expected ethical standards of those elected to public office.The principles include Selflessness, Integrity, Objectivity, Accountability, Openness, Honesty and Leadership

EDDC has reviewed the Local Government Association’s example of a good code of conduct whilst revising its own. While the law means there are certain aspects in the code of conduct that cannot be changed, the council is seeking views on certain of the areas that can be.

You have until Monday, March 14 to have your say in the review.