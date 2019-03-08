East Devon elections 2019; Meet the candidates for EDDC’s Sidmouth and parish seats

East Devon District Council elections are fast approaching with candidates hoping to win electorates votes on May 2.

Meet the candidates standing in Sidmouth’s Rural, Sidford and Town wards as well as the candidates for Newton Poppleford and Beer and Branscombe.

A hustings event will be held in Sidmouth on April 30.

Sidmouth Rural (one seat)

David Barratt (Independent)

I am currently a Town and District Councillor. As a true Independent, I work with Councillors from any Party on individual issues, gaining agreement through trust and respect, not constant opposition. I stand by my record of fighting strongly against inappropriate development, notably the Sidford Business Park proposal, and I will be speaking to object at the upcoming Appeal. There is a lot left to do. I promise to work hard to do it. (74 words)

Ray Davison (Labour)

Ray has been a member of EDDC standard’s committee and active school governor in Exmouth for over thirty years. On Labour’s national policy forum he successfully moved the amendment which secured abolition of National museum and gallery charges.

“In these days of masterplans, outsourcing and so-called regeneration projects with their commercially protected internal debates and Chinese whispers, the key issues of public transparency and accountability to voters need addressing to ensure that public assets are protected and retained.” (78 words)

John Loudoun (Independent East Devon Alliance)

I live in Sidbury within the Sidmouth Rural Ward. I have a strong commitment to public service. I will stand up for Sidmouth and Sid Valley. I want better and more efficient services for local residents and visitors. I will have no personal vested interest to pursue and I want to make improvements to our lives locally. Tough times need high standards and leadership. I will provide both.

Facebook election page: JohnLoudoun4SidmouthRural

Website information: eastdevonalliance.com (75 words)

Lewis Ragbourn (Liberal Democrat)

Lewis, who is a retired wine trade professional, lives on the outskirts of Sidford. He is strongly committed to protecting the interests of rural areas, alongside the considerable development challenges facing Sidmouth. He considers that East Devon District Council is too remote and secretive and would press for greater accountability and openness. He believes that local councils need to do all they can to combat climate change, including by increased recycling and plastic reduction.

Chris Wale (Conservative)

Having had the privilege of growing up in Sidmouth I know many people within the Sid Valley.

Having served 12 years as the district ward member and 18 years on Sidmouth Town Council, I am seeking re-election as I believe the next four-year term will be crucial to the health, safety, prosperity, and happiness of everyone in Sidmouth and Sid Valley Rural requires a strong knowledgeable councillor who will represent them regardless of their political persuasion.

Sidmouth Sidford (three seats)

Stuart Hughes (Conservative)

I believe the record shows the results achieved on a wide range of issues that I am someone who stands up for what is right for both the individual and wider community. If re-elected I shall continue to provide a strong voice on East Devon for the Sid Valley giving 100 per cent in my community leadership role working with residents, community groups, schools, town and county councils on local issues and enhancing and safeguarding local services. (77 words)

Dawn Manley (Independent East Devon Alliance)

Sidmouth is a beautiful town to live, work and play in. I was fortunate to have been born and lived my 49 years here.

We have seen many changes, with some good and some not so good, and have been an Independent councillor for eight years.

If re-elected I will continue to represent the people, not some distant party political machine with no care for what is important in our unique community. I stand for people not politics. (78 words)

Zachary Marsh (Conservative)

“I have lived in East Devon all of my life and am a Sidford ward resident. I want local people to feel their councillors are working with them, not over them. That for me means fighting Sidford Business Park, supporting our brilliant small businesses, and properly grappling with issues of parking and policing to improve the quality of life for residents. Sidmouth needs action not words and EDDC needs stable, proven Conservative leadership.”

Colin Mills (Labour)

Colin was born and brought up in Sidmouth. He served as a parish councillor in the Chilterns and worked as a volunteer for the local Oxfam, Chiltern Open Air Museum. He worked in the civil service and graduated from the Open University. Combatting isolation and loneliness in the elderly and retired is also another of his concerns. Planning, education and libraries are areas in which he intends to address.

Marianne Rixson (Independent East Devon Alliance)

“As a councillor, I have opposed the Sidford business park due to inadequate road access, flooding and harm to our AONB; supported the successful Drill Hall campaign; spoken out against high business rates; challenged issues such as poor broadband coverage,120% increase for parking at Sidford and introducing charges for public toilets.

If re-elected, I will continue to fight for the interests of Sid Valley residents and a new access to Alexandria Industrial Estate.”

Jenny Ware (Conservative)

Jenny Ware was born in Sidmouth. Her family dates back many generations. She successfully ran her hairdressing business “Jenstyle” in the town centre.

“I was born in the beautiful Sid Valley which I am so blessed to be able to call my home and if I am elected as your ward councillor I will do my utmost to be there for you and to listen and help where I can to resolve your problems.”

Ken Warren (UK Independence Party)

“My wife and I are from the Midlands but so love Sidmouth we retired here. As your representative I will work to focus council spending on essentials, because I believe people and local businesses are better judges of how their money should be spent. I will challenge any plans to build over our lovely countryside – and don’t even think about windmills! Moreover, your vote for me will signal your dismay at the unfolding Brexit betrayal.”

Sidmouth Town (two seats)

Denise Bickley (Independent East Devon Alliance)

“I am a keen environmentalist, founder of Sidmouth Plastic Warriors and Regional Representative for Surfers Against Sewage, running regular beach cleans and helping to gain ‘Plastic Free Community’ status for Sidmouth. I am standing because I strongly believe we should all put something back into our community. I will always act according to my conscience and the people I represent. I am not a fan of party politics and believe it’s time for change.”

Nicholas Diprose (Labour)

Nick has lived in Sidmouth for three decades and feels qualified to represent Sidmouth at both town and district level. Nick will do his best to listen to all representations without favour, and to respond with the necessary vigour, whilst acting with dignity and empathy. Nick comes from a strong trade union background, specialising in occupational safety and health, teaching health & safety at work to reps over the South West and at City College Plymouth.

Cathy Gardner (Independent East Devon Alliance)

“As a councillor and local resident I have spoken up for the town using any means possible. I intend to continue to do that if re-elected to represent you.

I will: encourage collaboration to support our high street and improve the street scene; call for action on the delayed Beach Management Plan; push for improvements at Port Royal to capitalise on the redevelopment of the Drill Hall; and call for transparency on the true cost of relocation.”

Sheila Kerridge (Conservative)

SHEILA has lived in Sidmouth for 46 years, married to Martin for 50 years, and owned and traded as Vinnicombes Bakers and Confectioners in the town.

SHEILA’s previous experience as a councillor includes serving on EDDC as tourism champion, STC on its tourism & economy committee and the Sidmouth Parishes Pathways Partnership. She is very interested in sustainable tourism within our town and keeping our pathways and bridal ways safe for all our residents and tourists.

Timothy Venner (Conservative)

“I am a lifelong lover of Sidmouth. As a lifelong Conservative my priorities for Sidmouth and East Devon are a council run efficiently keeping council tax low by strict financial control. My main concerns are keeping East Devon a place where young people can return from education to work and find family housing to ensure a balanced age profile for benefit of all. Beach stabilisation is urgently needed, an area in which I have extensive knowledge.”

Newton Poppleford and Harpford (one seat)

David Atkins (Conservative)

Has been approached for comment.

Val Ranger (Independent East Devon Alliance)

“A resident of my parish for 26 years I love and value our rural AONB highly but it is under threat from those whose only interest is profit. Historic EDDC decisions continue to impact adversely on local residents and the environment; promises have been broken. I have worked hard, along with the parish council, to protect assets that residents value and campaigned relentlessly about unsuitable development. If re-elected, I will continue to do so.”

Beer and Branscombe (one seat)

John Gregory (Labour)

Has been approached for comment.

Geoff Pook (Independent)

I have lived in Beer since 1991 and always been involved in community organisations, clubs, school, Parish and District Councils. I am a civil engineer, worked overseas and established a business in Seaton employing many local people. I’m still working and am a trustee of an international water charity and a local charitable care home. The mix of engineering, business, community and council experience equips me well to represent the communities of Beer, Branscombe and West Seaton.