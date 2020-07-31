Events to restart on East Devon District Council land

Events can soon return as East Devon District Council (EDDC) has announced it will allow booking of its owned land.

The relaxation of lockdown rules and new guidelines from the government has enabled EDDC to reopen the process for hiring its land from August, 3.

The council facilitates more than 300 events across East Devon parks, gardens and beaches every year and these range from local community events, markets, live theatre, fun fairs and weddings.

As part of their application to rent, event organisers will all be required to adhere with Covid-19 secure guidelines to ensure their event is safe to take place and permissions will be subject to any future changes in guidance.

Organisers can contact the EDDC events team who can offer advice on the safety measures they may need to undertake for their event to take place and a specific Covid-19 risk assessment which shows how social distancing, hand sanitising and the safety of attendees is maintained will need to be completed by all event organisers before permission is given for an event to take place.

Councillor Geoff Jung portfolio holder for coast, country and environment said: “Our district is renowned for its beautiful countryside.

“Our pretty parks, gardens and beaches offer the perfect location for hosting memorable events with their stunning backdrops and historic sights and many are situated within Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).”

“Our main events spaces are spread across East Devon.

“We have active communities throughout the District and our events programme aims to support them in delivering and participating in local events, promote health and wellbeing opportunities, encourages and improves visitor experience and positively increases tourism by attracting new businesses and events to the district.”

Further information about booking at event on East Devon District Council land can be found on the website here: and any potential event organiser who would like to hold an event should contact the events team by emailing events@eastdevon.gov.uk to discuss their plans.