Advanced search

EDDC leader resigns with immediate effect

PUBLISHED: 11:25 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:32 18 May 2020

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Archant

East Devon District Council’s (EDDC) leader Cllr Ben Ingham and his cabinet of Independent Group councillors have resigned with immediate effect.

A council meeting will now be called to decide upon a new administration.

Cllr Ingham made the following personal statement when he resigned: “Since being elected unanimously as leader of EDDC, with the support of the Independent Group I have done my very best to make our council as fit to serve our communities as possible.

“We created a superb four-year council plan that our officers have committed to on such a scale that EDDC received the platinum award for Investors in People, something only a very select number of other councils in the country have achieved. That tells me we were on track.

“Strategically we have planned for the long-term interests of East Devon and our communities.

“So, I am sorry to see us forced to stop so soon. I believe the vast majority of people in East Devon will approve of what we have planned and what we have achieved on their behalf.

“I thank all of our officers for their support and exemplary conduct during this Covid-19 pandemic. They are a credit to all of us who live in East Devon.”

A statement from the Independent Group said the Independent East Devon Alliance, Liberal Democrats, Green Party and Independent Progressive Group had now come together to form the Democratic Alliance, capable of delivering an overall majority of members in the council and gaining the right to form the administration.

They said: “It is therefore time for the leadership team of the Independent Group to step aside.

“Our whole Cabinet is dissolved with immediate effect.

“Whilst the unique circumstances of an active Covid-19 pandemic are hardly an ideal time for a leadership change, we will ensure this change takes place in a manner which minimises any risk to service provision, disruption to our officer colleagues, local authority and private sector partners, East Devon residents and businesses, by taking a clear and decisive step without delay.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Questionnaire results: How Sidmouth residents have coped with lockdown

Sidmouth Town Council office. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 1290-21-11AW

Latest Covid-19 death statistics released for Devon and Cornwall

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Devon recycling centres may have to close for safety reasons

Recycling bins used by households across East Devon. Picture EDDC

Controversial Sidmouth Fortfield Hotel plans set for ‘ok’

FUTURE VISION: Tuesday is D-day for these proposals for the Fortfield Hotel

Coronavirus Community Lifelines – support in Ottery St Mary

Support is available in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 29 19TI 7744. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Questionnaire results: How Sidmouth residents have coped with lockdown

Sidmouth Town Council office. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 1290-21-11AW

Latest Covid-19 death statistics released for Devon and Cornwall

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Devon recycling centres may have to close for safety reasons

Recycling bins used by households across East Devon. Picture EDDC

Controversial Sidmouth Fortfield Hotel plans set for ‘ok’

FUTURE VISION: Tuesday is D-day for these proposals for the Fortfield Hotel

Coronavirus Community Lifelines – support in Ottery St Mary

Support is available in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 29 19TI 7744. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Bowlers get the green light to return to action - albeit with Covid-19 restrictions

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5304. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidford Tennis Club reduce membership fees

Tennis - generic picture

EDDC leader resigns with immediate effect

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Pay tribute to your loved ones

Celebrate the life of a loved one.

Questionnaire results: How Sidmouth residents have coped with lockdown

Sidmouth Town Council office. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 1290-21-11AW
Drive 24