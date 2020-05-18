EDDC leader resigns with immediate effect

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins Archant

East Devon District Council’s (EDDC) leader Cllr Ben Ingham and his cabinet of Independent Group councillors have resigned with immediate effect.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A council meeting will now be called to decide upon a new administration.

Cllr Ingham made the following personal statement when he resigned: “Since being elected unanimously as leader of EDDC, with the support of the Independent Group I have done my very best to make our council as fit to serve our communities as possible.

“We created a superb four-year council plan that our officers have committed to on such a scale that EDDC received the platinum award for Investors in People, something only a very select number of other councils in the country have achieved. That tells me we were on track.

“Strategically we have planned for the long-term interests of East Devon and our communities.

“So, I am sorry to see us forced to stop so soon. I believe the vast majority of people in East Devon will approve of what we have planned and what we have achieved on their behalf.

“I thank all of our officers for their support and exemplary conduct during this Covid-19 pandemic. They are a credit to all of us who live in East Devon.”

A statement from the Independent Group said the Independent East Devon Alliance, Liberal Democrats, Green Party and Independent Progressive Group had now come together to form the Democratic Alliance, capable of delivering an overall majority of members in the council and gaining the right to form the administration.

They said: “It is therefore time for the leadership team of the Independent Group to step aside.

“Our whole Cabinet is dissolved with immediate effect.

“Whilst the unique circumstances of an active Covid-19 pandemic are hardly an ideal time for a leadership change, we will ensure this change takes place in a manner which minimises any risk to service provision, disruption to our officer colleagues, local authority and private sector partners, East Devon residents and businesses, by taking a clear and decisive step without delay.”