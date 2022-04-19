EDDC and Ian Williams' staff are excited for the community day and hope as many people as possible attend. - Credit: EDDC

A special community day is being held in Sidmouth for residents living in sheltered and neighbouring accommodation.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) is teaming up with Ian Williams – a property services company – to host a social value event outside Lymebourne Community Centre on Tuesday, April 26.

More than 100 residents from Lymebourne, Arcott Park, Trumps Court and other surrounding EDDC homes have been invited to the day which takes place between 10.30am and 3pm.

The event is the first of its kind held by EDDC’s housing team and Ian Williams since the ease of Government restrictions around Covid-19.

On the day there will be:

A big tidy up, bench painting, planting new plants, building planters and general spruce up of the Lymebourne area.

Food and drink will be available – including hot food choices, soft drinks as well as tea and coffee.

A showcase of EDDC's property and asset team's planned work of upgrades in the community centre, showing bin store plans, ramped access areas and washing line facilities - residents will be able to have a look at plans proposed and have their say.

An operative will be available to carry out any small repairs in Lymebourne properties for residents, fix it on the day, or carry out an inspection for any larger works needed.

There will be a free skip for residents to throw away anything they no longer need, so they don’t have to take it to the recycling and waste centre.

Members of the probation service will also be in attendance to help clean up the area, such as moss on walkways and weeding areas as part of a scheme where they are helping to improve the local environment, this upskills local offenders and helps bring people back into work after leaving prison.

An opportunity to meet the team within both EDDC and Ian Williams, have your say and get involved in giving Lymebourne area some a spruce up.

Sidmouth in Bloom will also be in attendance and will be getting involved with the day and upkeep.

Councillor Megan Armstrong, EDDC’s portfolio holder for Sustainable Homes and Communities, said: “This day is a great opportunity for residents to come down and help get to know all the people who work behind the scenes on their behalf at the council and Ian Williams. Your councillors and officers want your feedback how we can improve our residents’ lives

“We really hope everyone will join us, in planting some new plants and having a big clean-up of the area. We are also really excited to reveal new plans for bin stores and would like to ask residents their feedback.

“I am also thrilled we have been able to get the local prison service involved, supporting Ian Williams’ scheme to give people a second chance and opportunity to help the environment and upskill themselves.”