SVA announce plans to acquire Sidmouth nature reserve

The Knapp Nature Reserve. Ref shs 16-17TI 9916. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth's oldest civic society is set to acquire one of the town's nature reserves after the district council announced it would be disposing of it.

East Devon District Council placed a notice in last week's Herald stating it intends to dispose of the 8.39 acres at the Knapp nature reserve in Station Road.

The Sid Vale Association (SVA) has confirmed it has agreed terms to acquire the reserve from this district council and hope it will go through in the next few months.

The land will continue to be used as a nature reserve and public open space.

A spokesman for the association said during a survey of members it became apparent that there was a desire for more land.

After acquiring the Knapp Community Nature Reserve the SVA will own 45 acres of land.

Some of the land is rented out for agricultural purposes but the majority is maintained by volunteers.

A SVA spokesman said: "The SVA intend to carry out a number of improvements to make it more visitor friendly but otherwise intend to manage the reserve in much the same way to encourage and improve the wildlife habitat.

"There are several hundred trees on the site which will all be maintained with good practice."

Anybody who would like to find out more about volunteering and helping us with the newly acquired site, can visit the group's website page sidvaleassociation.org.uk or attend the annual general meeting on Wednesday May 22 at 2.30pm at the Manor Pavilion.

Plans of the Knapp nature reserve are available to see at East Devon District's headquarters in Honiton or at Exmouth Town Council offices during working hours.

Any objections to disposal of the land should be made in writing to legal services, EDDC, Blackdown House, Border Road, Heathpark Industrial Estate Honiton, EX14 1EJ quoting reference EST.8-0295 by 5pm on May 27.