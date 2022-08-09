'Perfect' performance by Eddi Reader at Sidmouth Folk Festival

Review

I once met Eddi Reader. Namedropping here but it was around 1983, when I was interviewing Eurythmics’ Annie Lennox for Melody Maker, the pop music weekly. I was at Lennox’s north London house and the band were rehearsing, prior to a tour.

Reader brought the two of us some tea and Lennox paused the interview. She said something along the lines of, “You must meet Eddi Reader, one of our backing singers. She’s very special… I’m sure you’ll hear a lot more of her.”'

How right Lennox was.

It took a while, but Reader finally struck gold, fronting Fairground Attraction. In 1988 they had a UK number-one single with 'Perfect' and a top-ten hit with 'Find My Love'. After they split in early 1990, Reader went solo.

Since then, Reader has had an 'enduring' solo career – with around 12 albums, two UK top 40 singles, world tours and a temporary detour into acting. Described as 'Scotland’s greatest living female voice', last year she celebrated her 40th year on stage with a '40 Years Live' concert tour. So, it was a real coup for Sidmouth Folk Festival to have Reader as one of this year’s headliners at the Ham Marquee. And for me it was a delight to finally see her perform.

Ryan Young and David Foley Page - Credit: Paul Strange

The show – introduced as an 'evening of Scottish music' – opened with a sterling support set from blazing fiddle player Ryan Young, accompanied on guitar by David Foley Page. Young – credited as leading the 'New Wave' of traditional Scottish fiddlers – was clearly nervous at performing in front of such a large crowd, but the Ham’s enthusiastic response to fiery renditions of 'The Rock and Wee Pickle Tow', 'Fingal’s Cave' and 'Little Donald in the Pigpen' was reassuring. The duo responded by turning up the heat. As they finished with 'Ben Lomond' and hectic Scottish reel 'Knit the Pocky', they rightly received a standing ovation.

Twenty minutes later the lights dimmed and Reader and her band ambled on stage. Before they’d even played a note of music, she announced that her accordionist was ill with Covid and they’d just be playing numbers tonight that they liked. It set the tone for her set – relaxed and informal.

Eddi Reader at Sidmouth Folk Festival - Credit: Paul Strange

And there was another surprise. Before playing the opener – her top 40 hit, 'Patience of Angels' – Reader announced that its writer, acclaimed singer-songwriter Boo Hewerdine, was with her tonight. The spotlight lifted, and there, indeed, was Hewerdine, stage left. Amazing, and a lovely touch.

Reader’s set developed, with a charming take on the 1940s hit 'Fools Rush In', a heartfelt interpretation of 'Bravo Pour Le Clown' (a hit for Reader’s hero Edith Piaf in the 1950s), and a stirring 'I Won’t Stand In Your Way'. The latter, Reader announced, was written by her husband John Douglas, who was with her tonight, stage right, on ukulele and guitar. She also introduced Kevin McGuire on double bass.

As her set progressed, Reader’s voice – good from the start – strengthened. With a huge octave range, the purity of her soaring vocal brought goosebumps. Not only that, but in between numbers, Reader gave us her forthright views on the world. Taking sideswipes at various politicians, she recounted a tale of her own experience of illegal immigrants landing in Winchelsea in Sussex. The boat people and their children had arrived penniless, but locals held a whip-round to ensure they had a better start in this country. This, said Reader, showed the real England, the one she knew and loved.

All too soon, Reader’s set came to a close, but not before a stunning version of Amy Winehouse’s 'Love is A Losing Game', a gorgeous 'Moon River' and, naturally, an ecstatic 'Perfect'.

And 'perfect' elegantly summed up one of the finest headlining sets I’ve ever seen at Sidmouth Folk Festival. Just as good, in fact, as that nice cup of tea Reader made me and Annie Lennox back in 1983.