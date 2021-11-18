Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi set out how colleges are playing a central role in transforming skills and the way people progress into the workplace.

He told the Association of Colleges conference: “I know we are only just coming out of the dark age of Covid but I hope you will agree with me that it’s a really exciting time for further education.

“We are about to enter a new era… it is the age of the skills economy.

“Our Plan for Jobs is working – with the peak of unemployment forecast to be two million less than previously predicted. And wages are growing. We are transforming the way people progress into the workforce after the age of 16 and we will feel the benefit.

“To my way of thinking - education and the economy are inseparable. We are in the business of dealing with the most valuable asset in the country – our people. Our economic recovery will depend on getting people with the right skills into jobs and this in turn will depend on employers telling us what those skills needs are, so that we can tailor education to meet them.

“So how are we going to achieve this seamless link?

“And when I say we, I do not just mean government. I mean you too because I regard this as a team effort. We are all in this together.

“You will already be aware that there is a Skills Bill currently going through parliament. In fact, it had its second reading on Monday.

“This sets out our vision of how we are going to strengthen local economies and level up every inch of the country, boosting productivity and making this country stronger, more competitive and ultimately more prosperous.

“And at the heart of this is a network of world-class colleges.

“Our apprenticeship reforms have already put employers at the heart of the skills system, and colleges and training providers have responded.

“I would like to thank the hundred or so colleges that have already embraced T Levels. The really exciting news is that all colleges that signed up to T Levels from 2023.

“T Levels are the future. We are going to deliver the skills economy and I want you all to be recognised as the team that delivered.

“We need to build further and ensure far closer alignment between colleges and employers right across our skills system.

“Local Skills Improvement Plans will be seeing more creative partnerships between employers and colleges to deliver the skills local economies need. The number of Institutes of Technology will expand further, improving technical education at levels 4 and 5 and we are rolling out more Skills Bootcamps.

“And I would love to see even more colleges involved in delivering apprenticeships. Currently around 30% of apprenticeships are carried out in colleges, but if we really want to transform supply we will have to grow that number. I know colleges are more than capable of it.

“I just want to spend a few minutes talking about how I see this new era unfolding.

“One of things I made sure of in my last job as vaccines minister, was that when we knew something for a fact, we acted on it. But we did not rush in until we were sure. I think the fact that we managed to achieve the biggest, fastest vaccination programme the world has ever seen showed that this was a pretty effective approach.

“It is one that I am determined to continue. We must act on evidence. We cannot charge in making changes without knowing whether those changes are going to work.”

