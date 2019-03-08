Advanced search

Digital Decoded

More than 4,000 people sign Devon schoolgirl's petition for fairer school funding

PUBLISHED: 16:08 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:25 13 August 2019

Elloise Sargent, from Ottery St Mary, has launched the petition, calling for fair school funding in Devon, with the help of her mum. Picture: Vicki Trebble-Sargent

Elloise Sargent, from Ottery St Mary, has launched the petition, calling for fair school funding in Devon, with the help of her mum. Picture: Vicki Trebble-Sargent

Archant

More than 4,000 people have signed a petition launched by an 11-year-old girl who has called for fairer school funding in Devon.

Elloise Sargent, from Ottery St Mary, was upset to learn that her school, along with many others in Devon, received far less than the national average per child so she implored her mum Vicki Trebble-Sargent to help her try and change this.

The pair have launched a petition and created a Facebook group, Instagram and Twitter account named The Devon Campaign, to raise awareness of the issue. They have enlisted the support of over 50 other children and their families.

Since it was launched on Friday, August 2, it has attracted thousands of supporters.

Mrs Trebble-Sargent said: "All the kids are very upset as they are losing resources such as school trips and new books. My children are asking me why they are worth less, which is heart-breaking.

"Education funding in the UK is far from fair. There are many areas across the UK that fall far from the average spend per child. Education should not be a postcode lottery.

"In Devon we receive £294 below the national average per child across the board. Our schools are struggling. They have already been doing too much with too little and many are at breaking point and discussing the move to four-day weeks.

"If schools go to a four-day week, this is no longer just a problem for children but parents will struggle with childcare and employers will have staffing issues. This is not an individual's issue, it's a community one."

Read our story Devon schools could be forced to shut on Friday afternoons, councillor predicts here.

Mrs Trebble-Sargent said a number of Devon schools have been helping them by obtaining statistics and giving advice.

One of the school federations working with them receives more than £87,000 less per year because it is in Devon and have had their maintenance budget reduced from over £64,000 a year to £6,500.

Devon MPs, including East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire, have also been joining a national campaigning for fairer funding for schools, set up by the f40 education fair funding campaign group. More than 80 MPs from all parties have written to former Chancellor Philip Hammond urging him to increase funding before permanent damage is done to the education of children across England.

Click here to sign the petition or visit Elloise's Fair Funding in Schools Facebook page here and share posts using the hashtag #WhyAmIWorthLess.

Most Read

New footbridge will replace historic structure over the River Sid

Artists' impressions of what the new Alma Bridge will look like. Picture: Contributed

Do you know the hero jogger who rescued a stricken lady from the River Sid?

Do you know who the mystery jogger is? Picture: Alex Walton

Former air cadet takes up role as commander for Devon and Somerset

Ex-Sidmouth Air Cadet John Radford has recently been promoted to the role of Wing Commander for the Devon and Somerset Wing Royal Air Force Air Cadets. Picture: Air Cadets

Man rushed to hospital after police called to Ottery home with concerns for welfare

Police and ambulance where called to an address in Barrack Road. Picture: Google Maps and Getti Images

Review: Richard Thompson at Sidmouth Folk Week

Richard Thompson. Picture: Tom Bejgrowicz

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

New footbridge will replace historic structure over the River Sid

Artists' impressions of what the new Alma Bridge will look like. Picture: Contributed

Do you know the hero jogger who rescued a stricken lady from the River Sid?

Do you know who the mystery jogger is? Picture: Alex Walton

Former air cadet takes up role as commander for Devon and Somerset

Ex-Sidmouth Air Cadet John Radford has recently been promoted to the role of Wing Commander for the Devon and Somerset Wing Royal Air Force Air Cadets. Picture: Air Cadets

Man rushed to hospital after police called to Ottery home with concerns for welfare

Police and ambulance where called to an address in Barrack Road. Picture: Google Maps and Getti Images

Review: Richard Thompson at Sidmouth Folk Week

Richard Thompson. Picture: Tom Bejgrowicz

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

More than 4,000 people sign Devon schoolgirl’s petition for fairer school funding

Elloise Sargent, from Ottery St Mary, has launched the petition, calling for fair school funding in Devon, with the help of her mum. Picture: Vicki Trebble-Sargent

Ottery bowlers in fine form against visitors from Welwyn Garden City

Action from the Ottery St Mary internal triples competition. Picture: OSMBC

Beer Albion appoint new management duo as Fishermen prepare for Saturday’s big kick-off

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Interact with the past at pop-up event at Sidmouth Museum

Dave Kensale, who made the Victorian board with his grandchildren Issie and Oscar, with artist Margaret Adams who painted the seascape. Picture: Ann Tanner

£70,000 extension at Norman Lockyer Observatory opens

The opening of the new centre at the Norman Lockyer Observatory with Pete Lawrence (left), Diana Beasley (Sister of the late Jeanne Edyvean), Dr. Paul Abel, & David Strange (NLO Chairman). Picture credit: Alan Green
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists