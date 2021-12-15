School pupils release charity Christmas single

The King Alfred's School single is available on streaming platforms - Credit: TKASA

A group of Somerset students has released a Christmas single to raise much-needed charity funds.

Young people from the King Alfred School Academy Sixth Form (TKASA), in Highbridge, have recorded the single, Do They Know It’s Christmas Time?, to raise funds for the Foodbank and Brain Tumour Research.

It was played for the first time on UK radio via community radio station, Sedgemoor FM and is available on Spotify, Amazon Music and Deezer.

It follows their cover version of Send Me On My Way, by Rusted Root, to raise funds for The MPS Society in the summer.

Laura Whiteoak, head of the creative arts department at TKASA, said: “This is a superb song and for excellent causes.

"The students are using their generosity and talents to the full.”

The group will also be performing Christmas carols and songs via YouTube as part of the academy’s Reverse Advent and 12 Days of Christmas campaigns.

Principal Dan Milford added: “This is yet another incredible initiative by our students. They go the extra mile for charity.”