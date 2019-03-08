Gallery

Sidmouth College celebrates 2019 A Level results

There were tears, laughter and hugs all around when students began to open their A-level results at Sidmouth College today (Thursday).

The college was pleased to reveal that there was a 100 per cent of pass rate for all of its students this year.

Overall progress data has shown an increase from +0.02 to +0.25 which means, on average, students achieved above their target grade across all subjects.

The college has also seen a significant increase in the percentage of students achieving the higher grades across a range of subjects.

Thirty per cent of students achieved A*-A grades, with 54 per cent achieving A*-B and 87 per cent of students achieving A*-C grades.

Among the best performing students were:

- Millie Southwell achieved A*, A, A in photography, history and philosophy and ethics.

- Emma Meredith achieved A*, A*, B in history, psychology and philosophy and ethics.

- Lauren Brewster achieved A, A, B in drama, media and philosophy and ethics.

- Marcin Bielawski achieved A, B, B in business, geography and psychology.

- Toby Garrick achieved A, B, B in history, chemistry and psychology.

Head boy Toby Garrick, 18, said: "I needed to get AAA but I have got into the University of Bath somehow, so I'm happy.

"I'm planning to do sport and exercise science.

"I did hours and hours of revision. I left the house for about an hour a day towards the end.

"I think my parents will be pretty happy because that is the place I wanted to go to all along."

Emma Meredith, 18, said: "I got a place at Sheffield to do law but I have been thinking that I would like to go to Cardiff to do philosophy and history, joint honours.

"I think I want to do something to do with law eventually.

"I think my parents will have been proud with whatever I got.

"I did a lot of studying for the mocks and then started revising in for the actual exams in February."

Millie Southwell, 18, said: "It is not what I expected. I feel like it is not real.

"In April, May and June I was doing seven or eight hours of revision a day and the rest of the year it was about five hours a day.

"I am hoping to go to The University of Sheffield and study law. I am not sure what I want to do after. I think my parents will be very happy - they have been more worried than I have."

Billie O'Brien, 18, got a B in computer science, A in history and B in sociology. She said: "I am hoping to do computer science at Cardiff University. I don't know if I wanted to be a teacher or do something with computer science. I am really happy with my results. I was up at 5am most mornings and did a lot of revision. I think my parents will be very happy."

Head girl Sophie James, 18, got a A* in Geography and said: "I had a couple of health issues so only took the one A-level and got an A*.

"I am planning to do a degree with Open University in geography and environmental science. I think I would like to work in disaster management or climate change."

Principal Sarah Parsons said the results were a reflection of the hard work of students, staff and parents as well as the fantastic work ethic, commitment, motivation and enthusiasm of the year group and should be celebrated.

She added: "I am incredibly proud of our students and their achievements, with the support of the excellent staff at the college and Mrs Hurley as Head of Sixth Form they are now able to move onto the next chapter of their lives.

"Students are heading off to a range of universities to further their education including Exeter, Durham, Loughborough, Bath, Bristol, Liverpool, Southampton, Cardiff, Reading and Birmingham.

"They thoroughly deserve these fantastic achievements today and I would like to wish all of our students continued success in the future."