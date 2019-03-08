GCSE results day 2019: 'fantastic success' for students at Sidmouth College

Sidmouth College is celebrating 'an exceptional year' after the GCSE results were released this morning (Thursday, August 22).

On average, students achieved higher-than-expected grades, and 17 students were awarded 64 grade 9s between them.

GCSEs are graded from 1 to 9, with grade 9 being the equivalent of an A*.

A total of 69.3 per cent of the students achieved a standard pass (grades 9 to 4) in English and Maths, compared with 56 per cent last year. The number achieving grades 9 to 5 for English and Maths this year was 45.3 per cent, a big improvement on last year's 28 per cent.

Among the highest achievers were Harriet Wardrop, who received 9s in all 10 of her subjects. She will be continuing her studies in the college's sixth form.

Ryan Traviss, Emily Hadfield and Anya Hawtin achieved seven 9s, two 8s and a 7.

Jess Barriball achieved five 9s, four 8s and a 6, while Will Bond and Max Lomas achieved four grade 9s.

Harriett Wardrop was the highest achiever at Sidmouth College, earning 10 grade 9 GSCEs, likely making herself one of the highest achieving GCSE students in the country. Harriett said: "I feel like it is someone else's results. I want to do maths, biology and chemistry at A-levels and go into medicine."

Ryan Traviss, who achieved seven grade 9s, two grade 8s and one grade 7, said: "I am happy with my results. I did quite a bit revision but maintained a good social life.

"I am hoping to go to Exeter Maths School to do further maths and computing at A-levels. I want to go into computing. I like the sound of a job at the Met Office."

Emily Hadfield, who achieved seven grade 9s, two grade 8s and one grade 7, said: "It hadn't sunk in at all. I was not expecting to do this well. I am going to do A-levels in maths, chemistry and biology and I want to go into medicine. I did tons of revision. I worked hard so I'm glad my grades reflect it."

Max Lomas, who achieved four grade 9s, two grade eights, three grade 7s and one grade 6, said: "I am speechless and very shocked.

"I did better than I expected. I am just thankful for to teachers for helping me and making the whole experience worthwhile.

"I want to stay in Sidmouth for my A-levels. I think the help from my teachers was really beneficial. I think I want to go into business management when I grow up."

Will Bond achieved four grade 9s, two grade 8s, two grade 6s, one grade 6 and one grade 5. He said: "I feel so happy. It is better than I expected. I worked hard and balanced revision and my social life and doing what I enjoy.

"I am going to study maths, chemistry and economics at A-levels. I want to go to university and study maths again or chemical engineering."

Anya Hawtin, who achieved seven grade 9s, two grade 8s and one grade 7, said: "I feel really happy. I'm going to stay here and do A-levels in biology, chemistry and maths.

"My dream job is probably to be a vet."

Jes Barriball, who achieved five grade 9s, four grade 8s and one grade 6, said: "I am really happy. The grades mean I have got into the school I wanted - Exeter Maths School."

College principal Sarah Parsons described it as 'an exceptional year'. and said:

"A huge congratulations to all our Year 11 students on an incredible set of results.

"These results are the best that the college has ever had since the GCSE reforms and the introduction of new progress measures.

"These results are the combination of not only the commitment and dedication of a group of incredible students, but also of the staff and parents who have supported them over the last five years.

"I am so proud of this fantastic year group. They have shown an exemplary work ethic, a real thirst for knowledge and have been striving for continual improvement throughout their year.

"We have raised expectations this year and we have seen students take on the challenge.

"The outcome of this is now we are celebrating the best results at the college.

"One of the changes this year has been the introduction of the new Year 11 achievement role carried out by Mr Ingham-Hill.

"Students embraced the rigour that this new role placed on them; the work of Mr Ingham-Hill has been pivotal in the results that students have achieved.

"I would like to wish all our students continued success in the future and I am looking forward to welcoming many of our Year 11 students back in September into our sixth form.

"I would like to take this opportunity as my first year as principal at Sidmouth College ends to reflect on what an incredible year we have had.

"Today is about our amazing students and their fantastic success, but it is also a chance to thank all the wonderful staff at the college who have worked not only tirelessly but so positively over this year.

"I would also like to thank the community for their continued support of the young people and the future of Sidmouth.

"We are set up for an exciting year ahead. As we welcome our biggest intake into year seven, we will be able to start the year off by sharing with them the fantastic achievements of our year 11 and year 13 students as well as looking forward to our new facilities opening in September 2020. The future is bright."