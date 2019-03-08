Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Pupils, teachers and parents celebrate GCSE results at Ottery

PUBLISHED: 10:49 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:49 22 August 2019

GCSE results day 2019 arrives at The King's School. Picture: Google Maps

GCSE results day 2019 arrives at The King's School. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Delighted year 11 GCSE students are celebrating five years worth of hard work at Ottery's The King's School after achieving a strong set of results today (Thursday, August 22).

A total of 79 per cent of students achieved a standard pass (4 or better) in English and mathematics and 75 per cent of students achieved 5 or more standard passes (grade 4/C or better) including English and maths.

GCSEs are graded from 1 to 9 with Grade 9 being the equivalent of an A*.

Headteacher Rob Gammon said: "I am delighted to be able to celebrate a strong set of academic outcomes for our students.

"These results reflect the hard work and determination shown by students to do their very best in these examinations.

"Students have been well supported by their families and the school and I am sure that many of them will be delighted with their results.

"A large number of these students will now continue their education with us in our 6th Form."

He added as well as celebrating academic outcomes they were also celebrating personal development and growth.

Mr Gammon said: "We are very proud of the contribution that this year group has made to the school community over the past five years at the school.

"Our students continue to thrive in a supportive environment where we value success in many wider areas of school life.

"These students have undertaken courses such as the Duke of Edinburgh Award and Sports Leadership as well as completing challenges such a Ten Tors.

"They have mentored younger students and been active participants and leaders in the school's house competitions.

"Given all the pressures of examinations that students face, the contribution that these students have made is even more remarkable.

"Our thanks must also go to the very supportive parents who have helped their young people to achieve so much during their time with us.

"These students are a credit to themselves and their families and we wish them all the very best as they go on to the next chapter of their lives."

Pictures to follow soon.

Related articles

Most Read

‘Perfect destination’ - Rockfish reveal further details for Drill Hall

The first look at Rockfish's planning application for Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

Anonymous note praises shop’s colourful shopfront

Pia-Maria Boast, of the Sidmouth Steps Dress Agency, with the note praising the shop's floral display. Picture: Clarissa Place

Dog run over and killed in Sidmouth

Sidmouth's police team are looking into an incident where a dog was killed after being run over in Drake's Avenue. Picture: Google Street View

What is happening at Sidmouth Regatta 2019?

Sidmouth Regatta 2018. Picture: Simon Horn

Multi-million pound Sidford Business Park plans granted on appeal in landmark ruling

Business park to be built at Sidford, Picture: Daniel Wilkins and East Devon District Council.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Perfect destination’ - Rockfish reveal further details for Drill Hall

The first look at Rockfish's planning application for Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

Anonymous note praises shop’s colourful shopfront

Pia-Maria Boast, of the Sidmouth Steps Dress Agency, with the note praising the shop's floral display. Picture: Clarissa Place

Dog run over and killed in Sidmouth

Sidmouth's police team are looking into an incident where a dog was killed after being run over in Drake's Avenue. Picture: Google Street View

What is happening at Sidmouth Regatta 2019?

Sidmouth Regatta 2018. Picture: Simon Horn

Multi-million pound Sidford Business Park plans granted on appeal in landmark ruling

Business park to be built at Sidford, Picture: Daniel Wilkins and East Devon District Council.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

AVR running a ‘Couch to 5k course’

Running

New Clerk of the Course appointed for Exeter and Wincanton Racecourses

Jockey Club COC Dan Cooper at Haydock Park 10/8/19 GROSSICK PHOTOGRAPHY The Steadings Rockhallhead Collin DG1 4JW 07710461723 www.grossick.co.uk

Pupils, teachers and parents celebrate GCSE results at Ottery

GCSE results day 2019 arrives at The King's School. Picture: Google Maps

King’s School students celebrate GCSE results 2019

Digby Churchill and Reuben Hunt with their GCSE results. Picture: Clarissa Place

GCSE results day 2019: ‘fantastic success’ for students at Sidmouth College

High achievers Ryan Traviss, Anya Hawtin and Emily Hadfield celebrate GCSE results at Sidmouth College. Picture: Beth Sharp
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists