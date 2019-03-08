Let the good times roll - how one Sidmouth street celebrates Easter

The residents of Pathwhorlands Road take part in their street's egg rolling tradition. Picture: Ed Vosper Archant

An Easter tradition that has been the pride of a Sidmouth street for more than 20 years has crowned its latest champions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Leo Swallow and Liz Hayman were the winners of the Under 12s and adults competition in the street's egg rolling tradition. Picture: Ed Vosper Leo Swallow and Liz Hayman were the winners of the Under 12s and adults competition in the street's egg rolling tradition. Picture: Ed Vosper

The residents of Pathwhorlands Road come together every Good Friday to roll eggs down the cul-de-sac, with generations of families taking part over the years.

Last Friday marked two decades since the creation of the event's coveted egg rolling cup, after the original was taken out of the valley and not returned.

The rules are simple, competitors must throw underarm with the aim of getting their egg the furthest down the road.

The competition is open to all ages and split into two categories, under 13s and adults - with children as young as one taking part.

Egg rollers start from a very young age. Picture: Ed Vosper Egg rollers start from a very young age. Picture: Ed Vosper

Two-times champion Ed Vosper has been taking part in the event for as long as he can remember.

He recalled how he and his friends used to roll eggs down a neighbour's garden path and as more people joined it, the event became a neighbourhood event.

The 28-year-old, who comes back from Bristol, to take part, said: “We had a strong turn out this year with 42 of us taking to the streets to roll.

“You want to keep low to the ground as you do not want it to break on impact. It's like bowling.

One participant is happy with how far their egg rolled during the competition. Picture: Ed Vosper One participant is happy with how far their egg rolled during the competition. Picture: Ed Vosper

“The furthest it has gone is 20 plus metres but no-one had managed to get their egg to the bottom of the road.

“It's got bigger every year. It's very relaxed and when it comes to the rolling it is competitive.

“My sisters and I always come back for it. Easter is family time for us. We get up and we have hot cross buns in the morning and egg rolling in the afternoon.”

The eggs are all hard boiled and designed. This year's best entries included a homage to Sidmouth's 'fatberg' and a Theresa May 'Breggxit' egg.

The coveted egg rolling competition cup. Picture: Ed Vosper The coveted egg rolling competition cup. Picture: Ed Vosper

Following the competition in the afternoon, Leo Swallow and Liz Hayman crowned champions.

They posed with the trophy, which has been created from the shells of best designed eggs of rolls gone by.

The cup always remains in the street ready for the next year's competition.

Ed said: “Afterwards, the children have an Easter egg hunt and there is a cream tea and chit chat. Some of these people we do not see anytime over the year and it is nice to have a catch up and see how everyone is.”