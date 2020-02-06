Elderly man injured in Sidmouth town centre road accident

High Street, sidmouth. Ref shs 9252-25-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton Archant

An elderly pedestrian has been taken to hospital after an accident in Sidmouth High Street.

Police were called out at around 10am this morning (Thursday, February 6) after reports of an accident involving a pedestrian and a car.

A police spokesman said: "A 90-year-old man has been taken to hospital, injuries at this time do not appear to be serious."

The road was closed for two and a half hours, and reopened at 12.30pm.