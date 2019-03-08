Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Live

East Devon Local Elections 2019: Who's elected in Sidmouth and Ottery?

PUBLISHED: 22:01 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:12 03 May 2019

Election results 2019. Picture: Archant

Election results 2019. Picture: Archant

Archant

Join our live blog to find out the results from elections across East Devon as they happen.

With the polls officially closed, heads now turn to the election count.

After weeks of canvassing, candidates for town and district council candidates across East Devon will find out if they have been chosen by the electorates to represent them.

In and around the Sidmouth and Ottery parishes the following wards seats will be contested for East Devon District Council, which will be announced over the course of Friday, May 3.

•Beer and Branscombe (one seat)

•Newton Poppleford and Harpford (one seat)

•Ottery St Mary (three seats)

•Sidmouth Rural (one seat)

•Sidmouth Sidford (three seats)

•Sidmouth Town (two seats)

•West Hill and Aylesbeare (one seat)

On Saturday, May 4, the results for the town and parish council elections will be announced, with Ottery and Sidmouth councils both being contested.

Follow our live blog across the weekend for up to date details of who is in and out in this year's elections across the East Devon area.

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Most Read Election News

Live East Devon Local Elections 2019: Who's elected in Sidmouth and Ottery?

Election results 2019. Picture: Archant

Useful Links

Family notices
Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Submit a Story
Buy Photos
Competitions
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus Page
Family Notices 24

Read Online

Image
Read the Sidmouth Herald e-edition E-edition

Find planning applications


Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

National retailers quash rumours about opening in Sidmouth

The M&S Foodhall in Exmouth. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon Local Elections 2019: Who’s elected in Sidmouth and Ottery?

Election results 2019. Picture: Archant

Former care home to be turned into apartments

An application has been submitted to turn The Priory care home into nine apartments. CREDIT: Google Street View

Sidmouth Beach Management Plan: Motion backed calling on utility companies to contribute towards £9m plan

This photograph of Pennington Point and East Cliff was taken for the BMP by a drone at lower altitude. If you look carefully you can see circular waves with their centre at the end of the river training wall. This is wave diffraction and it can cause erosion.

Rock band to launch debut album at Sidmouth pizzeria

Jet Black 3 from left to right - Simon Snowy Snowdon, Robert Papworth and Phil Borrett of the Marine in Sidmouth will launch their debut album at the end of May. Picture: Got Your Six Music

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth & Ottery Hockey Club girls Under-14s crowned Devon champions

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club Under-14s, the 2019 Devon champions. (Left to right) Freya Pellow, Jess Perry, Fiona Earnshaw, Amy Davies, Macy Parsons, Amy Scott, Holly Dunning. Picture SOHC

Sidmouth Town all set to welcome newly crowned champions to Manstone Lane

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Running Club members out in force for the Exmouth Half Marathon and 10k

Sidmouth Running Club members at the Exmouth 10k and half Marathon meeting. Picture SRC

Sidmouth Mens beat Under 16s in Veterans’ Cup

Sidmouth�s fourth team take on the Under 16s in the Veterans� Cup. Picture: Sarah Hall

Ottery St Mary complete their league season with ‘must win’ game at Lympstone

Ottery St Mary at home to Sandford. Ref shsp 14 19TI 1486. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists