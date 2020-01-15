Advanced search

Electric car charging points to be installed at Sidmouth's Manstone Park

PUBLISHED: 07:00 16 January 2020

The charging points will be for visitors to the football club and the local community. Picture: Getty Images

The charging points will be for visitors to the football club and the local community. Picture: Getty Images

kasto80

Two charging points for electric vehicles are to be installed in the car park of Sidmouth Town Football Club.

District and county councillor Stuart Hughes is to provide around £5,000 from his allocation of the Local Projects Fund, which enables county council members to support community projects.

The charging points will be outside the football club's premises at Manstone Park, the recreation ground owned by the town council and used by Sidmouth AFC on match days.

The news comes soon after the town council agreed to support the idea of a new 100-capacity spectator stand at Manstone Park to be used by the club.

Cllr Hughes, who is president of Sidmouth AFC, said: "I think maybe they'll be one of the only football clubs to have charging points for electric vehicles.

"They can be used by the home team, the visiting teams and also the local community that live around the Manstone area.

"Eventually people will be driving around in electric cars, so we're going to need the infrastructure to charge them.

"Of course, as the years go by, the visiting team coaches or minibuses will also be electric anyway, so they can charge their vehicles up while their team is playing.

"With the climate emergency and the green agenda this seems to be the way forward.

"Eventually you'll see car charging points all over Sidmouth because that's the way things are evolving."

He added that the club will also get a cash boost from the payments for car charging.

But although Cllr Hughes is enabling people in the Sidmouth area to power up their vehicles, he is also helping to discourage motorists from driving too fast.

He is going to pay for a vehicle activated 20mph sign in Sidbury, to support the work of the community speedwatch group.

The cost, of around £2,000, will come from his Locality Budget, another pot of money allocated to councillors to fund projects in their wards.

Cllr Hughes said: "I promised to pay for one of the vehicle activated signs on the Cotford road when the residents of Sidbury launched their community speedwatch last year."

Most Read

Sidmouth’s Paper Moon card shop enters new phase with change of owner

Kristina Narmontaite, the new owner of Paper Moon, being handed the keys by former owners Jo and Martin Johnstone. Ref shs 02 20TI 7085. Picture: Terry Ife

Tree comes down, blocking road near Ottery

PCSO Steve Trail at the scene of the incident. Picture: Ottery St Mary police

Exmouth man accused of Newton Poppleford murder remanded in custody

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

No power to the people: some Ottery customers unable to use British Gas’s electricity pre-payment machines

People using electricity pre-payment keys for British Gas were unable to top up their credit in Ottery. Picture: Getty Images

Knowle sale finally goes through after council takes legal action

The sale of EDDC's former Knowle headquarters has been delayed. Ref shs 03 19TI 8509. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sidmouth’s Paper Moon card shop enters new phase with change of owner

Kristina Narmontaite, the new owner of Paper Moon, being handed the keys by former owners Jo and Martin Johnstone. Ref shs 02 20TI 7085. Picture: Terry Ife

Tree comes down, blocking road near Ottery

PCSO Steve Trail at the scene of the incident. Picture: Ottery St Mary police

Exmouth man accused of Newton Poppleford murder remanded in custody

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

No power to the people: some Ottery customers unable to use British Gas’s electricity pre-payment machines

People using electricity pre-payment keys for British Gas were unable to top up their credit in Ottery. Picture: Getty Images

Knowle sale finally goes through after council takes legal action

The sale of EDDC's former Knowle headquarters has been delayed. Ref shs 03 19TI 8509. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ottery manager speaks about his departure from the club

Ottery St Mary at home to Sandford. Ref shsp 14 19TI 1503. Picture: Terry Ife

Electric car charging points to be installed at Sidmouth’s Manstone Park

The charging points will be for visitors to the football club and the local community. Picture: Getty Images

Sidmouth Tennis Club Triples competition proves a great way to start 2020

The players who took part in the Sidmouth Tennis Club Triples competition. Picture STC

Sidmouth Centurions knock Exmouth Beachcombers out of the League Cup

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife

Beer Albion’s seven match unbeaten run ended at Upottery

Beer Albion Reserves at home to Winkleigh in the Bill Slee Cup. Ref mhsp 44 19TI 2609. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists