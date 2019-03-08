Car goes over cliff in Sidmouth
PUBLISHED: 11:05 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:21 06 November 2019
Archant
A Sidmouth beach is currently cordoned off and a man seriously injured after a car went over a cliff.
Emergency services are on the scene. Picture: Ian Lange
Emergency services have been on the scene since 9.25am following reports had landed on the beach after going over the cliff at Peak Hill Road.
Police, coastguard, ambulance, RNLI lifeboats, fire and the coastguard helicopter are at the scene.
Emergency services are on the scene. Picture: Ian Lange
A police spokesman said: "The vehicle ended up on the beach. One man has been seriously injured."
There are road closures at Peak Hill Road and Manor Road.
Emergency services are on the scene. Picture: Ian Lange
The beach is closed to the public.
More to follow.
