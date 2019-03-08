Advanced search

Car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 11:05 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:21 06 November 2019

Emergency services are on the scene. Picture: Ian Lange

A Sidmouth beach is currently cordoned off and a man seriously injured after a car went over a cliff.

Emergency services have been on the scene since 9.25am following reports had landed on the beach after going over the cliff at Peak Hill Road.

Police, coastguard, ambulance, RNLI lifeboats, fire and the coastguard helicopter are at the scene.

A police spokesman said: "The vehicle ended up on the beach. One man has been seriously injured."

There are road closures at Peak Hill Road and Manor Road.

The beach is closed to the public.

More to follow.

