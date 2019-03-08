Sidmouth mum releases second children's book aimed at tackling ocean plastic issues

Emily Hobson-Martin and her new book Ottos Ocean. Picture: Emily Hobson-Martin Archant

A Sidmouth mum has released her second children's book, aimed at educating children about ocean plastic issues.

Emily Hobson-Martin, who has lived in the town all her life, has now announced the release of her latest book - Ottos Ocean.

The mother-of-one, who released her first self-published book Hilda's Forest in 2018, said: "I love living by the sea and it's so apparent how vast the ocean plastics issue is at the moment.

"I try to live as sustainably as possible which will hopefully help contribute to the recovery of the planet but I feel we need to continue to educate children on environmental issues to ensure we have future generations who will be conscious of their impact on the planet.

"I love all sealife but think octopuses are so incredibly intelligent and love how they can adapt to their surroundings with no effort. It was actually one of my babies bath toys that pushed me to use an octopus as the main character in the first place and then I fell in love with them."

Emily's books can be found in Flutterbys, Paragon Books and Crane and Kind in Sidmouth.