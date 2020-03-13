Enter your garden for Sidmouth In Bloom's spring competition

Entries are being invited for Sidmouth In Bloom's spring floral competition, and you do not need to be an expert gardener to be in with a chance of winning a prize.

There are just three categories: large garden, medium garden, or small/courtyard garden.

The summer competition has additional categories.

Sidmouth In Bloom's chairman Lynette Talbot said: 'The competition is not just marked for horticulture and spring display.

'We look for tidiness, except for deliberately left wild areas and natural surroundings, quirkiness, an unusual display, or a garden designed only for spring borders.

'It is a fun competition, but an obvious enthusiasm and pride of the garden should be shown.

'There is no age restriction so children can enter, as a small garden.'

Entry is free, and open until Monday, April 13.

Judging begins the following day, although early judging can be arranged if necessary.

You can enter using a form to be published in the Herald, sending it to 26 Coulsdon Rd, Sidmouth EX10 9JP. You can also enter by emailing info@sidmouthinbloom.org or by phone on 01395 578081.