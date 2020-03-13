Advanced search

Enter your garden for Sidmouth In Bloom's spring competition

PUBLISHED: 07:00 15 March 2020

Lynette Talbot with her peas for this months recipe. Ref esr 18 17TI 2164. Picture: Terry Ife

Lynette Talbot with her peas for this months recipe. Ref esr 18 17TI 2164. Picture: Terry Ife

Entries are being invited for Sidmouth In Bloom's spring floral competition, and you do not need to be an expert gardener to be in with a chance of winning a prize.

There are just three categories: large garden, medium garden, or small/courtyard garden.

The summer competition has additional categories.

Sidmouth In Bloom's chairman Lynette Talbot said: 'The competition is not just marked for horticulture and spring display.

'We look for tidiness, except for deliberately left wild areas and natural surroundings, quirkiness, an unusual display, or a garden designed only for spring borders.

'It is a fun competition, but an obvious enthusiasm and pride of the garden should be shown.

'There is no age restriction so children can enter, as a small garden.'

Entry is free, and open until Monday, April 13.

Judging begins the following day, although early judging can be arranged if necessary.

You can enter using a form to be published in the Herald, sending it to 26 Coulsdon Rd, Sidmouth EX10 9JP. You can also enter by emailing info@sidmouthinbloom.org or by phone on 01395 578081.

