Enter your garden, courtyard or windowbox for Sidmouth's 'fun floral' competition

One of the past winners of Sidmouth in Bloom's floral competition - Credit: Sidmouth in Bloom

Sidmouth in Bloom is encouraging local residents to enter its floral competition this summer.

The competition is free to enter and is described by Sidmouth in Bloom’s chair Lynette Talbot as ‘a bit of fun’ rather than a contest of horticultural excellence.

There are 20 categories covering all sizes and types of private gardens, along with those belonging to shops and other businesses, churches, nursing homes and pubs. There is a category for hanging baskets and plants in pots, and a 'street' category for groups of neighbours.

Another past winner of the Floral Competition - Credit: Sidmouth in Bloom

All entrants will be invited to a ‘Celebration of Success’ evening in October (date yet to be announced) where the winners will be announced.

A past winner of Sidmouth in Bloom's Floral Competition - Credit: Sidmouth in Bloom

To enter, send your name, address and the category you wish to enter to Lynette by August 1, using the entry form on this page if you want to, or via email. The judges will arrange to come and see your garden, with the visits taking place from July 20 onwards.

Lynette said: “We want the town to get back together and participate in this free event, with the chance of winning a certificate or trophy at the 'Celebration of Success' evening in October.

“The floral competition is a free event to encourage gardens from tiny to large to enter - but we would love to have more children or families taking part.

“We have also added the Streetscape category so that a street community can enter part or all of their street, to increase pride in Sidmouth.

“There is a biodiversity entry already, but gardens are individual creations to suit people’s own personalities.

“We will look for the quirky, insect holes and bird boxes, the wild patch, but in small courtyards, nicely planted troughs or baskets, a mix of plants - perennial and annuals. Your garden doesn’t need to be designed by a professional.

“Hotels and B&Bs don’t need to fill in a form to enter as they are put in automatically from previous years; however, they can opt out. We would like more shops to enter, no matter how small a display.”

Entries can be sent by post to 26 Coulsdon Rd, Sidmouth, EX10 9JP or via email to info@sidmouthinbloom.org