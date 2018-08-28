Video

Flood warnings for River Otter and Sid

The River Otter is among a number of sites that have a flood warning in place. Picture: Sam Cooper Archant

Warnings around rising rivers and poor driving conditions are in place following this afternoon’s heavy rain.

The Environment Agency has put a flood warning in place for the rivers Otter and Sid and Exmouth area until the middle of tonight.

Flooded roads have been reported in Fairmile Lane in Ottery.

The Environment Agency said: “Based on this forecast we are expecting the Rivers Otter, Sid and surrounding area to reach Flood Alert criteria with the rivers peaking late Tuesday evening.

The catchments are already wet and this may result in flooding to low lying land and roads close to the rivers.

Ottery’s police team took to social media to remind drivers to watch for poor driving conditions.

The team said: “We are out and about this afternoon, the driving conditions are very poor. Therefore reduce your speed, make sure you have your lights on and allow extra spacing between you and the vehicles in front.”