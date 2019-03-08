Advanced search

Warning for drivers after heavy rain floods roads

PUBLISHED: 14:54 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:54 09 September 2019

Cars have been seen trying to drive through the flood water. Picture: Imii Millard



Archant

Motorists are being urged not to drive through flood water after flash flooding along some of Ottery's roads.

The Environment Agency says an egg-cupful of water is enough to wreck a car engine if vehicles try to navigate flood water.

On Monday (September 9) residents saw water rising along one of Ottery's main routes near the old factory and Victoria Terrace.

Mill Street is blocked in both directions between Strawberry Lane and Millcroft due to flooding.

Ottery's police team has also warned drivers to avoid the area due to flash flooding.

An Environment Agency spokesman said: "We urge people not to drive though flood water - it is often deeper than it looks and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car.

"Please check online for any flood warnings in force along your route, and if you find your way blocked by floodwater, never take the risk - turn around and find another way.

"Attempting to drive through flood water puts you and your passengers in danger - so it's just not worth the risk.

"It only takes an egg-cupful of water to be sucked into your engine to wreck it and on many cars, the engine's air intake is low down at the front."

People can keep up to date with the latest situation and sign up for flood alerts here.

